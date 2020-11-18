Baltaire Restaurant

“We're honored to include Baltaire Restaurant into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baltaire Restaurant, acclaimed Brentwood steakhouse, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Steakhouse - 2020”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed five years ago and consists of over 7,300 professional members living and working in Southern California and celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles. It celebrates the best people, places and things in Los Angeles with a slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Baltaire Restaurant into our BoLAA family.”

Baltaire is a contemporary restaurant with classic genes, where to enjoy lunch in the sun and dinner under the stars. It’s the perfect place for cocktails and conversation or an intimate dinner any night of the week. With Executive Chef Travis Strickland leading the kitchen, and a certified sommelier conceptualizing cocktails and curating the wine list, Baltaire brings the highest-grade steaks, exceptional seafood, resplendent drinks, and plenty of healthy, light fare options to Brentwood.

The light and airy dining room gives way to a gorgeous outdoor terrace by way of floor-to-ceiling glass doors, providing spacious seating for sun-soaked lunches and lavish nighttime wining and dining. It is truly a completely re-imagined way to experience a steakhouse. The spacious dining room juxtaposes an intimate fireside lounge, complete with a baby grand piano, and a sprawling 2,500 square-foot outdoor terrace, ensuring an ideal setting for a variety of occasions. The lounge is the ideal place to meet and enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine and listen to music. Baltaire is a venture from the team who brought Coral Tree Cafe, Mora Italiano & FLINT By Baltaire, and third-wave coffee boutique Comoncy to the greater Los Angeles area.