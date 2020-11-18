2 Orange County Distributions From Top Non-Profit Will Equal 2000 Turkeys, Says 360WiSE MEDiA and Power of One Foundation

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360WiSE MEDiA and Power of One Foundation are proud to announce our Thanksgiving Turkey & Food Distribution events for 2020. With the knowledge that the County of Orange was moved back into the Purple Tier, our communities need help more than ever this year, especially as we go into the holiday season.



SANTA ANA – MAGNOLIA SCIENCE ACADEMY – WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2020

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY – 8A to 12P - 2840 W. 1st St. Santa Ana, CA

COSTA MESA – OC FAIR – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2020

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY – 8A to 12P - 88 Fair Dr. Costa Mesa, CA

Power of One Foundation – POOF - is dedicated to providing for the most vulnerable during this great time of need and we are so grateful for those supporting us daily!

POOF’S MISSION: To provide basic human resources to every person in Orange County, CA in need of them, regardless of their country of origin, race, gender, or socioeconomic status.

POOF’S PURPOSE: To empower residents to become leaders in their communities.

The need for food assistance continues to be great so we are continuing to meet it. If families are struggling financially, they are also fighting hunger. Since March 2020 we have witnessed communities coming together to care for each other in incredible ways. This can and must continue. Power of One Foundation (POOF) - along with our incredible partners, sponsors, supporters, and volunteers – has provided for approximately 1.3 million individuals in the Orange County area through the Emergency Food Assistance (EFA) Program under POOF’s Covid-19 Crisis Relief Initiative.

We believe hunger is a massive and growing concern that needs to be met while simultaneously taking precautions to participate in slowing the spread of Covid-19. Power of One Foundation will continue to stay on the frontlines to provide direct assistance to thousands of affected members of our community weekly to ensure families and children are not going without in this sobering time as well as beyond it.

SPECIAL THANKS: Official No One Left Behind (ONOLB), OC Food Bank, CAPOC, Northgate Gonzalez Markets, Angels Baseball, the Mexican Consulate in LA, the City of Santa Ana, Santa Ana PD, Magnolia Science Academy – Santa Ana, Taquerias Guadalajara, Goodwill of OC, Smart & Final, Santa Ana College (SAC), Cemex, Hoag Hospital, LA Chargers Impact Fund, Mesa Water, MainPlace Mall, OC Fair, TRELLIS, IKEA Costa Mesa, AT Connections, Ministerios Betesda, OC Water District, City of Costa Mesa, Costa Mesa PD, OC Fair, , MainPlace Mall, Congressman Lou Correa, Congressman Harley Rouda, Senator Tom Umberg, Consul General Marcela Celorio, Santa Ana Councilmember Vincent Sarmiento, Westminster Councilmember Sergio Contreras, SAC President Claudia Alvarez, Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley, Costa Mesa Councilmembers Andrea Marr and Arlis Reynolds and so many other incredible individuals. Many other people and companies are rising to the occasion and we are so grateful.

Power of One Foundation will continue to stay on the frontlines to provide direct assistance to THOUSANDS of affected members of our community WEEKLY to ensure families and children are not going without in this sobering time. Please join us in the fight against hunger and scarcity, now during these difficult times, and beyond them!

