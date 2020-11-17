Backlogs mean dying plaintiffs can’t get to trial in time, lawmaker says

(Subscription required) Assembly Judiciary Committee chair Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, says he is planning hearings for next year to address backlogs that have plaintiffs dying before they get their day in court. "I am very concerned that civil litigants are being denied their day in court and especially the terminally ill," Stone said in an email Monday. "The courts should be prioritizing terminally ill patients' claims, even during this pandemic. As chair of the Judiciary Committee I have formally requested the Judicial Council to provide us with data from the courts. That will allow us to determine the scope of the problem and how the Legislature should address it."