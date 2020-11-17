Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 971 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,758 in the last 365 days.

Backlogs mean dying plaintiffs can’t get to trial in time, lawmaker says

(Subscription required) Assembly Judiciary Committee chair Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, says he is planning hearings for next year to address backlogs that have plaintiffs dying before they get their day in court. "I am very concerned that civil litigants are being denied their day in court and especially the terminally ill," Stone said in an email Monday. "The courts should be prioritizing terminally ill patients' claims, even during this pandemic. As chair of the Judiciary Committee I have formally requested the Judicial Council to provide us with data from the courts. That will allow us to determine the scope of the problem and how the Legislature should address it."

You just read:

Backlogs mean dying plaintiffs can’t get to trial in time, lawmaker says

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.