State Supreme Court declines to hear San Diego County appeal of records case

The California Supreme Court has declined to take up a case appealed by a majority of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, who were trying to defend their longstanding policy of deleting emails within 60 days.

Nov 16, 2020

