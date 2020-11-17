Colorado Tourism Office Awards Nearly $400,000 in Matching Community Marketing Grants

November 17, 2020 | Press Releases

Grant program supports the travel and tourism industry’s economic recovery and repositioning through new travel initiatives

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 (Denver) — Chaffee County’s new Adventure by Nature responsible travel pledge and Discovery Pass, a marketing initiative promoting the socially-distanced nature of Nordic skiing, and a statewide “Liquid Arts” digital passport program are among 19 projects that will share $392,250 in Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) marketing matching grants for the FY21 award cycle. The grant program encourages industry collaboration among Colorado destinations and supports multiple initiatives that will spur innovation and adaptation in the post-COVID-19 travel landscape.

The grant program awards funding to eligible applicants for projects that promote the state as a tourism destination, supporting CTO’s mission to “drive traveler spending through promotion and development of compelling, sustainable travel experiences throughout our four-corner state.” Tourism continues to be among Colorado’s industries most deeply impacted by COVID-19.

Project work will begin in January 2021 and will target future economic development and recovery for the tourism industry next year and beyond. The CTO’s Marketing Matching Grant Program awards grants up to $25,000 and applicants must demonstrate a 1:1 match, including an in-kind match of up to 20 percent. More information about each of the awardees and the marketing initiatives can be found here.

The full list of grantees is as follows:

Arkansas River Outfitters Association $12,000

Chaffee County Visitors Bureau $25,000

City of Fruita $25,000

City of La Junta $5,000

Colorado Brewers Guild $14,400

Colorado Cross Country Ski Association $25,000

Colorado Dude and Guest Ranch Association $25,000

Colorado Wine Industry Development Board $25,000

Downtown Fort Collins Creative District $6,800

Grand County Tourism Board $25,000

Lake County Tourism Panel $12,500

Logan County $25,000.00

Mesa Verde Country Visitor Information Bureau $25,000

Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board $25,000.00

Sangre de Cristo Arts and Convention Center Inc. $19,950

Steamboat Chamber of Commerce* $25,000

Steamboat Chamber of Commerce* $25,000

Tourism Council of Carbondale $21,600

Visit Colorado Springs $25,000

*Steamboat Chamber of Commerce serves as project lead on two separate marketing initiatives.

– # # # –