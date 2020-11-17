Colorado Tourism Office Awards Nearly $400,000 in Matching Community Marketing Grants
Grant program supports the travel and tourism industry’s economic recovery and repositioning through new travel initiatives
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 (Denver) — Chaffee County’s new Adventure by Nature responsible travel pledge and Discovery Pass, a marketing initiative promoting the socially-distanced nature of Nordic skiing, and a statewide “Liquid Arts” digital passport program are among 19 projects that will share $392,250 in Colorado Tourism Office (CTO) marketing matching grants for the FY21 award cycle. The grant program encourages industry collaboration among Colorado destinations and supports multiple initiatives that will spur innovation and adaptation in the post-COVID-19 travel landscape.
The grant program awards funding to eligible applicants for projects that promote the state as a tourism destination, supporting CTO’s mission to “drive traveler spending through promotion and development of compelling, sustainable travel experiences throughout our four-corner state.” Tourism continues to be among Colorado’s industries most deeply impacted by COVID-19.
Project work will begin in January 2021 and will target future economic development and recovery for the tourism industry next year and beyond. The CTO’s Marketing Matching Grant Program awards grants up to $25,000 and applicants must demonstrate a 1:1 match, including an in-kind match of up to 20 percent. More information about each of the awardees and the marketing initiatives can be found here.
The full list of grantees is as follows:
Arkansas River Outfitters Association $12,000
Chaffee County Visitors Bureau $25,000
City of Fruita $25,000
City of La Junta $5,000
Colorado Brewers Guild $14,400
Colorado Cross Country Ski Association $25,000
Colorado Dude and Guest Ranch Association $25,000
Colorado Wine Industry Development Board $25,000
Downtown Fort Collins Creative District $6,800
Grand County Tourism Board $25,000
Lake County Tourism Panel $12,500
Logan County $25,000.00
Mesa Verde Country Visitor Information Bureau $25,000
Pagosa Springs Area Tourism Board $25,000.00
Sangre de Cristo Arts and Convention Center Inc. $19,950
Steamboat Chamber of Commerce* $25,000
Steamboat Chamber of Commerce* $25,000
Tourism Council of Carbondale $21,600
Visit Colorado Springs $25,000
*Steamboat Chamber of Commerce serves as project lead on two separate marketing initiatives.
– # # # –