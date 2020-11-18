FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TUESDAY, NOV. 17, 2020 CONTACT: Tina Hlabse, NCDA&CS general counsel 919-707-3013; tina.hlabse@ncagr.gov Board of Agriculture will meet Nov. 19 virtually RALEIGH – The N.C. Board of Agriculture will hold its quarterly meeting Thursday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. via a Microsoft Teams meeting. To access the meeting, log in using this link PUBLIC LINK , or call 984-204-1487, then enter access code 732 064 861#. The board will take up the following items: Hear referendum request from the N.C. Blueberry Council

Approve the Agronomic Services Division’s peak-season dates for 2020-2021 soil samples

Consider final adoption for the following rules currently in the rulemaking process:

Plant Industry Division

02 NCAC 48A .0401 Currant and Gooseberry Plants (Readoption)



02 NCAC 48A .0402 Infected Pines (Readoption)



02 NCAC 48A .0612 Cotton Stalk Destruction (Readoption)

Structural Pest Control and Pesticides Division – Sleep Products Section

02 NCAC 61 .0101 Definitions (Readoption)



02 NCAC 61 .0102 Authorized Sanitizing Processes (Readoption)



02 NCAC 61 .0103 Other Methods of Sanitizing (Readoption)



02 NCAC 61 .0104 Disposal of Unclean Bedding (Readoption)



02 NCAC 61 .0105 Storage of Secondhand or Previously Used Materials (Readoption)



02 NCAC 61 .0106 Non-transferrable Registration (Readoption)



02 NCAC 61 .0107 Transfer of Manufacturers’ and Sanitizers’ Licenses (Readoption)



02 NCAC 61 .0108 License Fees and Applications (Readoption)



02 NCAC 61 .0109 Cancellation of Licenses (Readoption)



02 NCAC 61 .0110 Durable Materials for Tags (Readoption)



02 NCAC 61 .0111 Effective Date of Licenses (Readoption)



02 NCAC 61 .0112 Severability (Readoption)

Hear departmental updates.

Other business. About the Board of Agriculture The Board of Agriculture is a policymaking body that adopts regulations for many of the programs administered by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Members are appointed by the governor. The commissioner of agriculture serves as chairman of the board. -aea-