THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2020
Motion to Go to Conference on H.R. 6395 – William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021
Suspensions (22 bills)
- H.Res. 1033 – Condemning acts by the People’s Republic of China and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region that violate fundamental rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents as well as acts that undermine Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy, as amended (Rep. Engel – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 697 – A resolution affirming the significance of the advocacy for genuine autonomy for Tibetans in the People’s Republic of China and the work His Holiness the 14th Dalai lama has done to promote global peace, harmony, and understanding, as amended (Rep. Yoho – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 6334 – Securing America from Epidemics Act, as amended (Rep. Bera – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 349 – Reaffirming the vital role of the United States-Japan alliance in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, as amended (Rep. Castro – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 809 – Expressing the importance of the United States alliance with the Republic of Korea and the contributions of Korean Americans in the United States, as amended (Rep. Suozzi – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 1012 – Resolution Recognizing the historic transformation of the United States-Republic of Korea alliance since the Korean War into a mutually beneficial, global partnership, as amended (Rep. Bera – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 4644 – Libya Stabilization Act, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 1062 – Affirming the nature and importance of the United States-Iraq bilateral relationship, including security and economic components of the relationship, as amended (Rep. Allred – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 7990 – FENTANYL Results Act, as amended (Rep. Trone – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 7276 – Desert Locust Control Act, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 5586 – Haiti Development, Accountability, and Institutional Transparency Initiative Act, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 7703 – Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act, as amended (Rep. Espaillat – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 672 – Expressing support of the Three Seas Initiative in its efforts to increase energy independence and infrastructure connectivity thereby strengthening the United States and European national security, as amended (Rep. Kaptur – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 1145 – Condemning the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and calling for a robust United States and international response, as amended (Rep. McGovern – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8259 – To prohibit Russian participation in the G7, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 825 – A resolution urging the United States to continue to be a leader in supporting the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the global nonproliferation regime to reap the benefits the NPT and such regime bring to United States and international security, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 4636 – PLASTICS Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8405 – American Values and Security in International Athletics Act (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 8438 – Belarus Democracy, Human Rights, and Sovereignty Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Smith (NJ) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 5408 – Ukraine Religious Freedom Support Act, as amended (Rep. Wilson (SC) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 4802 – To amend the State Department Basic Authorities Act of 1956 to authorize rewards under the Department of State’s reward program relating to information regarding individuals or entities engaged in activities in contravention of United States or United Nations sanctions, and for other purposes (Rep. Wilson (SC) – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 7954 – Tropical Forest and Coral Reef Conservation Reauthorization Act of 2020 (Rep. Chabot – Foreign Affairs)