MIDDLESEX BARRACKS / AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD / SEXUAL ASSAULT - PARENTAL ROLE / LEWD AND LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT WITH A CHILD

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A303770

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: Middlesex BCI

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: Historical disclosures, unknown date

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault – Parental Role, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

ACCUSED: Benjamin Andrews

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 4, 2020 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual assault. The offender was identified as Benjamin Andrews, 39, a current inmate at Northern State Correctional Facility. The incident(s) occurred prior to Andrews’ incarceration and the victim is not an inmate of the Vermont Department of Corrections. Subsequent a joint investigation by the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families, Andrews was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault – parental role and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/20 at 0900 hours

COURT: Washington County

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

