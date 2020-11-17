Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MIDDLESEX BARRACKS / AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD / SEXUAL ASSAULT - PARENTAL ROLE / LEWD AND LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT WITH A CHILD

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A303770

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener                             

STATION: Middlesex BCI                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: Historical disclosures, unknown date

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault – Parental Role, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

 

ACCUSED: Benjamin Andrews                                              

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 4, 2020 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual assault.  The offender was identified as Benjamin Andrews, 39, a current inmate at Northern State Correctional Facility.  The incident(s) occurred prior to Andrews’ incarceration and the victim is not an inmate of the Vermont Department of Corrections.  Subsequent a joint investigation by the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families, Andrews was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault – parental role and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/20 at 0900 hours            

COURT: Washington County

MUG SHOT: N

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Det. Sergeant Amber Keener

Bureau of Criminal Investigations

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

P:802-229-9191

F:802-229-2648

 

MIDDLESEX BARRACKS / AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD / SEXUAL ASSAULT - PARENTAL ROLE / LEWD AND LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT WITH A CHILD

