MIDDLESEX BARRACKS / AGG SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD / SEXUAL ASSAULT - PARENTAL ROLE / LEWD AND LASCIVIOUS CONDUCT WITH A CHILD

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A303770
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener
STATION: Middlesex BCI
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: Historical disclosures, unknown date
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault – Parental Role, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
ACCUSED: Benjamin Andrews
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northern State Correctional Facility, Newport, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 4, 2020 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a report of an allegation of sexual assault. The offender was identified as Benjamin Andrews, 39, a current inmate at Northern State Correctional Facility. The incident(s) occurred prior to Andrews’ incarceration and the victim is not an inmate of the Vermont Department of Corrections. Subsequent a joint investigation by the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Families, Andrews was issued a citation and is scheduled to appear at the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer to the charges of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault – parental role and Lewd & Lascivious Conduct with a Child.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/20 at 0900 hours
COURT: Washington County
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Det. Sergeant Amber Keener
Bureau of Criminal Investigations
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
P:802-229-9191
F:802-229-2648