Senator Hughes praises the University of Pennsylvania’s $100 million pledge to address facilities needs in Philadelphia schools

Philadelphia, PA − November 17, 2020 − State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) issued the following statement after the University of Pennsylvania announced its $100 million pledge to the School District of Philadelphia for remediation of environmental hazards in schools:

“I am beyond grateful to the University of Pennsylvania for this unprecedented contribution to protect the public health of Philadelphia’s school children, teachers and staff. This funding will help the School District of Philadelphia and move beyond stopgap measures and allow focus on long-term solutions, such as remediation and other necessary environmental improvements inside of our school facilities. We will continue to push for more funding to address environmental concerns from Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., and we are energized by this investment and the positive impact it will bring to the ongoing public health crisis in our schools.”

####