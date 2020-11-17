Central Minnesota: MnDOT advances more than 200 road projects during 2020 construction season (Nov. 17, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation advanced or completed more than 200 road and bridge projects during the 2020 construction season that is now wrapping up throughout Minnesota. An additional 36 projects enhanced safety at railroad crossings, and 15 projects extended or repaired runways or other infrastructure at local airports.

“Minnesota’s 2020 construction program represented a broad mix of projects that improved all modes of transportation and provided jobs throughout the state during a challenging year,” said Jay Hietpas, MnDOT assistant commissioner, operations. “While COVID-19 created challenges in some areas, the reduced traffic volumes we saw early in the season helped in some cases to minimize disruptions to travelers. We want to thank everyone in both the private and public sectors who helped make this season a success, and worked diligently to keep projects on track.”

Notable projects completed in 2020 include the Highway 5 “Around the Airport” construction near MSP International Airport; the new Highway 63 bridge in Red Wing; concrete resurfacing and safety improvements along 18 miles of Highway 23 between Cottonwood and Granite Falls; and reconstruction of five miles of Highway 210 west of Fergus Falls. In addition, two important multi-year projects that began in 2020 include the Twin Ports Interchange in Duluth, and improvements to Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater.

Central Minnesota, District 3, construction highlights

