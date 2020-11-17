Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First death of Hawaiʻi National Guardsman from COVID-19

#2020-011 Nov. 17, 2020 For Immediate Release

First death of Hawaiʻi National Guardsman from COVID-19

HONOLULU-  The Hawaiʻi National Guard lost its first member from the COVID-19 virus on Sunday, November 15, 2020. The 52 year old airman tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

The Hawaiʻi Air National Guardsman was a part-time reservist assigned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

“Sadly, the Hawaiʻi National Guard lost a member of our ‘ohana and our heartfelt condolences and thoughts of Aloha are with the family and friends during this very difficult time,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth S. Hara, Adjutant General for the State of Hawaiʻi. “This personal loss reminds us that Hawaiʻi needs everyone to comply with safe practices to prevent further spread of this deadly disease.”

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Hawaiʻi National Guard adopted mitigation measures, which includes virtual training activities, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Media Contact: MAJ (RET) Jeff Hickman Director, Public Affairs State of Hawai‘i, Dept. of Defense 808-441-7000

[email protected]

