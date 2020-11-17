8 Strategies to Make Your Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Stand Out from the Competition

Custom integrated material handling stations are a Formaspace specialty. We work closely with customers to create unique furniture designs that make your warehousing and manufacturing operations run more efficiently.

The custom workstation shown above features an upper receiving chute, three shelves for easy access to packing materials, a built-in spool holder, and a hanging lower shelf for an industrial label printer.

Each material handling facility has unique requirements. The custom Formaspace workbench shown above incorporates a scale cut out in the stainless steel top to speed up the weight check workflow.