Algood Man Charged in Drug-Related Death

DEKALB COUNTY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the arrest of an Algood man, in connection to the drug-related death of a Smithville woman.

In June, Agents joined deputies in investigating the death of Jennifer Leighann Jacobs (DOB 11/29/1974). She was found deceased on May 22nd in her Smithville home of a drug overdose, with fentanyl determined as a contributing factor. The investigation revealed that on May 18th, the victim had purchased drugs by an individual identified as Patrick Goolsby.

On Monday, the DeKalb County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Patrick Goolsby (DOB 03/17/1979) with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Sale and Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance. TBI Agents arrested Goolsby yesterday and he was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

