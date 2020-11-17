» News » 2020 » Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic ...

Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site and Locust Creek Covered Bridge postpone public meeting, originally scheduled for Nov. 18

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, NOV. 17, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks are postponing the informational meeting for Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site and Locust Creek Covered Bridge, originally scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 18. The meeting will be rescheduled for a future date. General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site is located at 1100 Pershing Drive in Laclede. For more information about this and other events at the historic site, contact the office at 660-963-2525.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

