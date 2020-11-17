Tree Cutting to Promote NYS Christmas Tree Farms
The New York State Agriculture Commissioner will promote the purchase of New York State grown Christmas trees with a special tree-cutting event at NYS Grown & Certified Goderie’s Tree Farm. The 8-foot Fraser fir will be displayed in the Mohawk Valley New York Welcome Center to encourage consumers to buy local trees this holiday season.
Local trees will be on display across the state at each of New York’s regional Welcome Centers and its Taste NY stores. New York’s Christmas tree industry is estimated to be a $13.8 million industry and there are approximately 750 tree farms across the state.
WHEN: Monday, November 23, 11:00 am
WHERE: Goderie’s Tree Farm
338 County Highway 106
Johnstown, NY 12095
WHO:
- State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball
- Goderie’s Tree Farm Owner Pete Goderie and family
- Representatives from the Mohawk Valley Welcome Center, Cornell Cooperative Extension, New York Farm Bureau, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, and the Christmas Tree Farmers’ Association of New York