Tree Cutting to Promote NYS Christmas Tree Farms

The New York State Agriculture Commissioner will promote the purchase of New York State grown Christmas trees with a special tree-cutting event at NYS Grown & Certified Goderie’s Tree Farm. The 8-foot Fraser fir will be displayed in the Mohawk Valley New York Welcome Center to encourage consumers to buy local trees this holiday season.

Local trees will be on display across the state at each of New York’s regional Welcome Centers and its Taste NY stores. New York’s Christmas tree industry is estimated to be a $13.8 million industry and there are approximately 750 tree farms across the state.

WHEN: Monday, November 23, 11:00 am

WHERE: Goderie’s Tree Farm

338 County Highway 106

Johnstown, NY 12095

WHO: