North Dakota Department of Commerce to begin accepting HERG applications on Nov. 20

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the Hospitality Economic Resiliency Grant (HERG) application will begin on Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. CST and will close on Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. CST. “As we continue to navigate and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of North Dakota remains committed to finding solutions to help alleviate the impacts on businesses while mitigating the spread of disease,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We are grateful to have the ability to offer the HERG to businesses that are vital to employment, tourism and the quality of life for our residents and guests.” Due to the continuing need of assistance, Commerce created the HERG with a focus on reimbursing hospitality businesses directly impacted by Executive Order 2020-06. This includes all restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and similar on-site dining establishments. Eligible entities also include theaters, drama, music and entertainment venues, as well as professional production companies who support major venues, meetings and events.

Hotels with restaurants, bars, coffee shops and or banquets/meeting space may apply for a grant using the operational expenses from those specific operations. Receipts must clearly show this connection, such as food costs or staffing.

Funds must be used to reimburse eligible entities for costs in operations, like payroll, rent, utilities and other expenses that comply with federal CARES Act and/or CDC guidelines that have resulted due to the closures and lack of consumer confidence to return to the marketplace. Eligible expenses must have been incurred on or after March 27, 2020, and no later than the date of application. “The Commerce team is honored to have the opportunity to continue leading efforts to promote resiliency among North Dakota’s hospitality community,” Interim Commerce Commissioner Shawn Kessel said. “We hope this grant ensures these businesses remain open and continue to be strong pillars for our communities.” Commerce was approved by the Emergency Commission to use the remaining ERG funds estimated to be approximately $25 million and an additional $29 million for the HERG to support more than 3,000 food service, drinking establishment, entertainment venues and professional production companies operating in North Dakota.

Applicants may receive up to $25,000 and eligible entities with multiple locations may receive up to $75,000. A max of $25,000 will be allowed per location. Grant recipients are required to comply with ND Smart Restart protocols.

Applications will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis. Funding will be approved if the application meets all criteria and funding is available. Additional information is available at https://belegendary.link/HERG .