Hwy 63 crack sealing work closes traffic lanes in Stewartville through Nov. 19 (Nov. 17, 2020)

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — Hwy 63 motorists in Stewartville will encounter lane closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 19 as Minnesota Department of Transportation maintenance crews seal cracks on the highway through town, according to MnDOT.

Single lane closures will occur during the work and the closure will be in short stretches where the maintenance workers are doing the crack sealing. Motorists should slow down, be alert, look for signs and vehicles directing them to the open lane through the work zone.

Work is taking place on Hwy 63 from the North Branch Root River bridge on the north end of Stewartville to Olmsted County Road 6 on the south. Minor traffic delays are possible.

MnDOT is doing the work while there are warmer temperatures that allow the material to be properly applied onto the pavement. The work helps to maintain and preserve the pavement for a longer lifespan.

Motorists are urged to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

