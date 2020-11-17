Ontario Bandits Football Club Joins National Arena League

/EIN News/ -- PUEBLO, Colo., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World of Weed Inc. (OTC PINK: WOWU) and PDX Partners Inc. (OTC PINK: PDXP) announce that the Ontario Bandits Football Club, a wholly owned subsidiary of PDX Partners Inc., joined the National Arena League (NAL).



The Ontario Bandits become the first West Coast franchise in league history. The Bandits will be led by team President Pat Johnson. Johnson is a former Super Bowl Champion wide receiver and an Olympic-caliber sprinter in both high school (Redlands, Calif.) and at track & field powerhouse University of Oregon. PDX Partners Inc. and the Ontario Bandits Football Club has contracted to play in the league for the 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons.

Ontario becomes the latest expansion team for the NAL as the league previously announced recent expansion with the Albany Empire as its New York based franchise in early October. The Bandits will be the seventh team entering the 2021 season with the NAL joining the Jacksonville Sharks, Columbus Lions, Carolina Cobras, Orlando Predators, Jersey Flight, and Albany Empire.

Title Sponsor, World of Weed Inc., is the first cannabis specific company to embark on such a sponsorship with a professional sports franchise. “We believe the opportunity to expand our business model of acquiring cannabis producing farms and dispensaries of quality cannabis products as well as being the title sponsor for a professional sports franchise in Southern California to will bring exponential value, exposure, and limitless opportunities to the World of Weed brand and bottom line business growth due to expansion into the Southern California sports media and cannabis markets,” said Anthony Russo, CEO of WOWI, Inc.

“The Bandit organization’s commitment to excellence will deliver a competitive and exciting brand of football on the field, and our firm commitment to strengthen our local Inland Empire communities off the field is another core principle of our organization pillars,” said PDXP and Ontario Bandits President Pat Johnson.

About World of Weed Inc.

World of Weed Inc. is a national cannabis brand supported by cannabis producing farms and dispensaries of quality cannabis products. WOWI's nationally recognized brand will host quality products developed in cooperation with agricultural institutions, provide controlled growing and harvesting conditions, and develop selective distribution via knowledgeable dispensaries/stores ...all under regulatory conformance.

For more Information go to: http://worldofweedinc.com/

About the Ontario Bandits Football Club

The Ontario Bandits Football Club is a sports and entertainment property located in Southern California that is committed to exhibiting hard work and excellence both on the field and off in our respective communities.

For more Information go to: http://www.ontariobandits.online/

About PDX Partners Inc.

PDX Partners, Inc. (OTC:PDXP) is a diversified holdings company dedicated to creating revenue and shareholder value by marketing and acquiring other long term growth assets. The company was founded in 1997.

For more information go to: www.pdxpartners.net

