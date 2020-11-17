Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,706 in the last 365 days.

Conrad Graber Joins Corizon Health as VP of State Operations

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health announced today that longtime corrections executive Conrad Graber has joined Corizon Health as vice president of operations for the state of Idaho.

Graber joins Corizon with three decades of experience in corrections, including 26 years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) and four years in the private sector with Management and Training Corp. (MTC) With the FBOP, he advanced through the ranks to serve as warden over facilities (including custody and medical) in Arizona and California. As a director of operations at MTC, Graber was responsible for oversight of facilities and services in multiple states. He has broad experience in program development and management, having helped develop and manage programs for inmates with stable chronic illnesses which may affect their functioning, a comprehensive mental health companion program, Prison Industries and vocational training programs and restrictive housing therapeutic programs.

Graber also brings Corizon extensive experience in industry accreditation processes, having overseen the process for accreditation by the American Correctional Association (ACA); Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organization (JCAHO); and Prisoner Rape Elimination Act (PREA). He also serves as a subject matter expert in PBNDS 2011 Standards, ACA Compliance, Safety and Facility Management Operations.

At Corizon, Graber will work directly with Senior Vice President Mike Murphy and Corizon’s partners in Idaho, where Corizon has provided medical services under contract to the state since 2005.

“We are delighted to welcome Conrad to Corizon’s leadership group in state operations. His background and experience will be great assets to us in our work with our Idaho partners and Idaho team,” said Murphy.

“I am excited about joining Corizon Health and am looking forward to working closely with our Idaho partners moving forward,” said Graber.  

About Corizon Health

Corizon Health is a leading provider of correctional healthcare services in the United States, providing quality healthcare services to states and municipalities across the country for more than 40 years. Corizon offers comprehensive solutions for medical care, behavioral care, pharmaceutical and re-entry services. For more information, please visit www.corizonhealth.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Corporate Communications
media@corizonhealth.com
615-660-6789

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a2efa6a-08c4-44d9-a8f5-ed332352abf9


Primary Logo

Conrad Graber

Vice President of Operations, IdahoCorizon Health

You just read:

Conrad Graber Joins Corizon Health as VP of State Operations

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.