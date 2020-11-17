Conrad Graber Joins Corizon Health as VP of State Operations

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corizon Health announced today that longtime corrections executive Conrad Graber has joined Corizon Health as vice president of operations for the state of Idaho.



Graber joins Corizon with three decades of experience in corrections, including 26 years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) and four years in the private sector with Management and Training Corp. (MTC) With the FBOP, he advanced through the ranks to serve as warden over facilities (including custody and medical) in Arizona and California. As a director of operations at MTC, Graber was responsible for oversight of facilities and services in multiple states. He has broad experience in program development and management, having helped develop and manage programs for inmates with stable chronic illnesses which may affect their functioning, a comprehensive mental health companion program, Prison Industries and vocational training programs and restrictive housing therapeutic programs.

Graber also brings Corizon extensive experience in industry accreditation processes, having overseen the process for accreditation by the American Correctional Association (ACA); Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organization (JCAHO); and Prisoner Rape Elimination Act (PREA). He also serves as a subject matter expert in PBNDS 2011 Standards, ACA Compliance, Safety and Facility Management Operations.

At Corizon, Graber will work directly with Senior Vice President Mike Murphy and Corizon’s partners in Idaho, where Corizon has provided medical services under contract to the state since 2005.

“We are delighted to welcome Conrad to Corizon’s leadership group in state operations. His background and experience will be great assets to us in our work with our Idaho partners and Idaho team,” said Murphy.

“I am excited about joining Corizon Health and am looking forward to working closely with our Idaho partners moving forward,” said Graber.

