Mobile Healthcare Startup Brisk Health To Launch Spring 2021

Brisk Health is currently developing a mobile app where the patient can request care with just a tap on the app.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brisk Health, a Las Vegas-based startup is set to launch in the spring of 2021. Brisk Health provides mobile onsite healthcare for acute care patients via a mobile app. Brisk Health uses mobile vehicles staffed by acute care clinicians, equipped with a certified lab, medical equipment, medications and IV’s, wi-fi providing access to the health information exchange, and a network of established mobile radiology providers to administer state-of-the-art care in the convenience of the home, office, sports facility or senior care facility.

Brisk Health is currently developing a mobile app where the patient can request care with just a tap on the app. The Brisk Health app uses artificial intelligence to triage the patient to prioritize the patients' treatments by the severity of their condition. Brisk Health will be contracted with all major payers in Nevada and bills insurance directly for the care provided. In addition, an affordable flat fee is provided for uninsured patients for just $249.00.

Brisk Health just built out a state-of-the-art office inside Town Square off of Las Vegas Boulevard and is actively hiring to bring together the best executive and clinical skillsets to execute on a unique business model.

