Today: Governor Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Tribal Leaders and Owner of Klamath River Dams to Announce Historic Agreement in Virtual Event

Parties to announce key development in ambitious salmon restoration project

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, leaders of the Karuk and Yurok Tribes, Berkshire Hathaway Energy and PacifiCorp today will discuss efforts to advance the removal of four hydroelectric dams on the Klamath River to address declines in fish populations, improve river health and renew Tribal communities and cultures.

The parties will meet during a virtual event that will be streamed at the California Governor’s YouTube channel here.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. PST

WHO: Leaders of parties to the Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement, which sets the terms for removal of the four Klamath River dams.

LIVESTREAM: California Governor YouTube channel.

