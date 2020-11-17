Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — November 17, 2020

FALL MOUNTAIN LION HUNTING TO CLOSE IN DISTRICTS 310, 311, 360, 361 & 362

The fall hunting of all mountain lions in southwestern Montana hunting districts 310, 311, 360, 361 and 362, which include portions of Gallatin, Madison, Jefferson and Broadwater counties, will close at one-half hour after sunset on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.

The closure notice for the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest quota for the districts combined had been met.

These hunting districts will re-open for the hunting of all mountain lion for the winter season beginning December 1, 2020.

To check Montana’s mountain lion harvest, go to Hunting and choose Drawing and Quota Status, http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/status/, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

