New Auburn, Ind. Retirement Community Opens Welcome Center, Hires Marketing Staff
Astral at Auburn will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care. The DeKalb County senior living community is expected to open in March.LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astral at Auburn, a retirement community managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, has opened its Welcome Center.
The Welcome Center, which is located at 1675 W. 7th Street in Auburn, Indiana, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The community staff is also available by appointment.
Astral at Auburn is a vibrant new retirement community expected to open in March 2021. The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care for older adults.
With independent living, residents will be able to leave the hassles of home maintenance behind and focus on the passions they’d like to pursue in retirement.
Assisted living residents will receive the help they need – whether it’s with dressing, bathing or medication management – to help them maintain their independence for as long as possible.
A team of highly-trained Alzheimer’s and dementia care associates will provide around-the-clock monitoring and personalized plans to help each resident in the memory care community reach a higher quality of life.
Astral at Auburn boasts a signature dining experience and close proximity to shopping, restaurants and recreational destinations, along with a wide range of enriching wellness activities.
Last month, the community welcomed two new associates – Amy Hake, director of sales and marketing, and Diana Mohr, sales counselor.
Hake, of Fort Wayne, Ind., brings nearly a decade of progressive experience in the Indiana senior living industry to her role at Astral.
Mohr, of Angola, Ind., has a diverse marketing and business development background in the senior living and healthcare and rehabilitation industries.
Astral at Auburn is a three-story, 184,000 square-foot building that will house 166 apartments with a variety of layout options.
For more information about Astral at Auburn, visit the community website or call (260) 247-6632. For more information on Franciscan Advisory Services, call (800) 524-6126 or visit the company website.
About Astral at Auburn
Astral at Auburn, managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, is a senior living community with a new, vibrant approach to retirement. The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments that provide options for older adults at each stage of their journey. Astral at Auburn is located in Auburn, Indiana, and is expected to open in March 2021.
About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., is a division of Franciscan Ministries, sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries currently owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.
Amber Springer
Franciscan Advisory Services
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
New Senior Living Community Coming to Auburn, Indiana