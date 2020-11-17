DED Announces CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Recipients for 2020

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has selected nine communities as recipients under the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation funding opportunity of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for 2020. The awards total $4,067,000.

A federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program, administered by DED on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities (i.e., communities other than Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue or Grand Island), CDBG funding helps communities surmount financial obstacles to achieve local goals, from housing and economic development to public health and safety improvements.

“CDBG can help our communities obtain financing to meet their challenges and pursue opportunities head-on,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins. “Our Department is proud to administer CDBG funding on behalf of our cities, towns and villages throughout the state.”

DED currently administers nine CDBG funding opportunities, all matched with the core objectives of benefitting low-to-moderate income persons, preventing or eliminating slum and blight conditions, or solving catastrophic health and safety threats. Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation enables communities to make substantial repairs and improvements to homes on behalf of low- and moderate-income households; ultimately, these repairs — which can range from new siding or roofing to electrical updates, energy efficient windows and everything in-between — not only impact the lives of individuals and families, but can transform the appearance and vitality of entire neighborhoods.

A list of this year’s Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation recipients is found below. For more information about the CDBG program, including eligibility, funding descriptions, application dates and how to apply, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/community-development-block-grant/. For questions, contact Steve Charleston at steve.charleston@nebraska.gov or 402-471-3757.

2020 CDBG Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Recipients, Nebraska Non-Entitlement Communities

Cook: $315,000

Deshler: $315,000

Falls City: $547,000

Jansen: $315,000

Morrill: $462,500

Scottsbluff: $732,500

South Sioux City: $750,000

Sterling: $315,000

Tecumseh: $315,000

Total: $4,067,000