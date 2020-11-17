YORK COUNTY ONLINE FITNESS BUSINESSMAN ARRESTED FOR TAX EVASION, FAILURE TO FILE RETURNS

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a York County businessman and charged him with two counts of tax evasion and three counts of failure to pay taxes, file a return, and keep records.

Bryan Anthony Provenzano, 41, of Fort Mill, was self-employed as a real estate agent and co-owner with his spouse of an online fitness business, according to arrest warrants. In the 2015 and 2016 state income tax returns for he and his wife, Provenzano failed to report all gross receipts and claimed deductions and expenses on his Schedules A and C that he could not substantiate. He evaded a total of $12,173 in South Carolina income tax during those years.

For tax years 2017 through 2019, the subject willfully failed to file returns, report $710,720 in gross proceeds, and pay $17,611 in South Carolina income tax, according to the warrants.

If convicted, Provenzano faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each count of tax evasion and one year in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000 for each count of failing to pay taxes or file a return. He is being held in the York County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

