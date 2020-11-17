PKA SoftTouch Corp. – Micro-Needle wins Top 10 Best invention award in the 5th International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada, iCAN 2020

/EIN News/ -- LAKEFIELD, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PKA SoftTouch Inc ’s Micro-Needle device has been awarded Top 10 Best invention award in the overall selection of the Top 10 Best Inventions in iCAN 2020. PKA’s device will revolutionize the 16 billion syringe market, one that has not seen any significant technology developments in over 170 years. The award was the only one to a Canadian company, and the invention was ranked second overall.

"The purpose of our single-shot, pre-filled, pre-measured device is simple: to deliver a drug to the body of the patient effectively and painlessly. Our revolutionary technology, the PKA SoftTouch Micro-Needle Device, achieves this with every single application," said Dick Crawford, CEO and Co-founder of the pain-free micro-needle device. "About the size of a cork, our device, when properly applied to the skin of an animal or human, will result in a 95% to 97% delivery of the drug into the skin. This achieves effective delivery of the drug into the body with every use, which is a Health Canada and USFDA requirement. Getting this global recognition here in Canada, is very rewarding. Our fifteen years of development has brought us to the final stage of testing, and we hope to confirm our first licence in the next six months.”

PKA SoftTouch is supported by a community of Canadians across the country who have invested in this device. PKA SoftTouch is currently in the final days of its crowdfunding campaign which gives the ability for all Canadians to invest for as little as $250.

The annual International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada, iCAN 2020 is organized by the Toronto International Society of Innovation & Advanced Skills (TISIAS). iCAN is the premier event in Canada for worldwide inventors and innovators. An international competition of creative ideas and innovative projects by creative students, individuals, and companies, that provides new opportunities for both local and overseas participants to exhibit and showcase their finest ideas through invention, innovation, scientific research, new products and technologies.

About PKA SoftTouch

PKA SoftTouch Corp. is a leading-edge research and development company that has created a unique, revolutionary and proprietary device; the PKA SoftTouch Micro-Needle. The PKA SoftTouch Micro-Needle meets the need for humans and animals to administer lifesaving drugs in a painless, safe, inexpensive and simple manner. Patented worldwide, their pre-filled micro-needle technology is the only effective device that injects medication into the skin layers where there are no nerves and therefore no pain. Positioned to replace the traditional syringe delivery of drugs, they aim to enhance the quality of life for millions of users worldwide. PKASoftTouch is in its final days of financing on the FrontFundr platform and on-track to launch its final clinical trials. All Canadians can participate in the campaign at https://www.frontfundr.com/PKASoftTouch.

