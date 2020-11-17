Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into a Key Business Development & Sales Agreement for its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid and other Tests with Molkom Pharmaceuticals

Molkom has over 24 years of experience representing pharmaceutical companies in Brazil and over 14 years in Latin America.

The company boasts over 45,000 professional contacts worldwide, 5500 plus direct access to buyers and sales and development contracts totaling over $250,000,000 CAD.*

Molkom has ability and capacity to grow current sales and distribution networks for Safetest Covid-19 Rapid and other Tests through direct connection to the global biotech marketplace

This is a critical agreement for Victory Square Health to increase sales of its Safetest Covid-19 Rapid Test products globally

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the “Company“) – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) — is pleased to announce that it has established a Business Development and Sales agreement with Molkom Pharmaceuticals of Brazil.

Molkom Pharmaceuticals has more than 24 years of representation, sales, and marketing experience in Brazil and over 14 years in Latin America. Molkom represents pharmaceutical companies that produce raw materials, finished products, services and M&A, offering personalized attention to suppliers and customers. Molkom connects it's clients to pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic, veterinary and feed industries in Latin America and the Caribbean for exports, as well as companies that manufacture pharmaceutical ingredients and medicines from around the world for imports, production contracts, licensing, acquisitions and mergers.

This strategic business agreement between Molkom Pharmaceuticals will directly provide VSH with access to major biotech companies, through the distribution and sales of its Safetest suite of products.

“This agreement with Molkom Pharmaceuticals will allow our Company to accelerate our sales strategy by tapping into the Molkom Pharmaceuticals network of over 5500 buyers,” said Victory Square Health CEO Felipe Peixoto. Peixoto goes on to say, “Victory Square Health will be taking immediate advantage of Molkom Pharmaceuticals global access to biotech, government, and public and private corporations as we continue to grow our sales and manufacturing channels.”

VS Health was founded in 2016 to accelerate the development of personalized medicine and technology solutions including diagnostic tests to support patient’s care and improve health outcomes. Its first product, the Leishmaniasis Rapid Test, was developed in partnership with the UFMG, Federal University of Minas Gerais. Safetest took advantage of its expertise in the subject to develop other antibody-based tests and a robust R&D pipelines of diagnostic kits for Hansen’s Disease, Brucellosis, HTLV and Blood samples screening tests.

Disclaimer:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time

* http://www.molkom.com.br/index.html

