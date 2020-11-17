Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Collett Announces Nearly $100,000 in School Safety Grants

North Wales, Pa. – November 17, 2020 — Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery/Bucks) has announced $99,727 in Safe School Targeted Equipment Grants awarded by the PA Department of Education.

“Even though it hasn’t been discussed as much in recent months, creating a safe and secure physical learning environment for our students remains one of the highest priorities of parents, officials, and community members,” said Senator Collett. “These grant awards will allow local schools to purchase the equipment they desperately need to ensure a state-of-the-art, high-quality approach to school safety.”

Equipment Grant recipients in the 12th Senatorial district include:

Public Schools:

  • Eastern Center for Arts & Technology – $25,000
  • North Penn SD – $23,500
  • Souderton Area SD – $9,087
  • Upper Moreland Township SD – $16,596

Non-Public Schools:

  • Archbishop Wood High School – $19,604
  • Joseph/St. Robert Catholic School – $5,940

Equipment Grants are one of four types of safety grants offered by PDE’s Office for Safe Schools. Each grant program aims to reduce unnecessary student disciplinary actions; create an environment of greater productivity, safety and learning; and improve anti-violence efforts.

