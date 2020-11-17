MDSAVE WELCOMES FORMER MEDNAX EXECUTIVE AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDsave, leading health technology company in transparent, shoppable medical care, today announced the appointment of Patrick Gilmore as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Gilmore comes to MDsave with a proven background in Sales, Account Management, Marketing, Channels and Business Development and will oversee the former startup’s scaling and continued growth.

“MDsave has achieved substantial growth rates for three consecutive years, and Pat is the right leader to accelerate this growth,” said Greg Born, MDsave President and COO. “Pat’s extensive experience in healthcare sales strategy and his proven track record in year-over-year rapid revenue growth will help MDsave further accelerate growth as we expand our healthcare transparency platform to more patients and providers across the country.”

MDsave currently partners with more than 300 quality providers to offer affordable rates on procedures for patients to purchase directly online or in the hospital. Similar to online shopping, customers pay for their procedure upfront and the price includes all procedural related fees.

Mr. Gilmore joins MDsave as the company pioneers an eCommerce transparency solution for hospitals facing the impending Transparency Rule taking effect the first of the new year 2021. Under Mr. Gilmore's guidance, MDsave will be helping bring hospitals into federal compliance with a patient-friendly transparency site that takes the burden off of hospital IT and administration. “Hospitals shouldn’t be afraid of transparency,” said Mr. Gilmore. “Technology has evolved to the point where both patients and the providers who treat them can have a straightforward, no-surprises transaction without all the red tape in the middle.”

Prior to joining MDsave, Mr. Gilmore most recently served as National Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Account Management at MEDNAX, where he led a team that grew the sales bookings and revenues significantly year-over-year. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales and Account Management for TransUnion Healthcare for 6+ years, where under his leadership the team consistently delivered results. Mr. Gilmore has also served as Vice President US Healthcare CRM for Oracle and as a Senior Regional Vice President for McKesson Provider Solutions.

“I’m looking forward to helping MDsave transform how we pay for our healthcare,” Mr. Gilmore said of joining MDsave. “In today’s world of high deductibles, which we don’t expect to change in the near future, transparency creates a great situation for patients, providers and payers to be able to have visibility to what is included in a procedure and the payment options that are available. This is truly a Win-Win situation for the local community.”

About MDsave

Co-located in Brentwood, Tenn. and San Francisco, Calif., MDsave is the world’s first online healthcare marketplace, bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Using cutting-edge technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through negotiated rates, bundled pricing, and upfront payment. The MDsave marketplace also helps employers and payers offer more value to employees and policyholders with out-of-pocket deductible costs. For more information, visit http://www.mdsave.com.

