Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,705 in the last 365 days.

Timberline Knolls Offers Addiction Treatment Program for Women and Adolescent Girls

Relapse and Addiction Struggles Increase During Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberline Knolls, a leading treatment center for women and adolescent girls, located just outside of Chicago, offers a substance use disorder-specific program on its campus. 

“Our program gives our residents the best possible opportunity for long-term recovery as we are able to address other disorders along with the substance abuse,” said Marissa Hatcher, MSW, CADC, therapist at Timberline Knolls.  “The addiction program offers unique group and individual therapy with a multi-disciplinary approach and therapists with expertise in treating addiction, giving our residents the best opportunity for living a healthy and productive life after treatment.”

The program is Illinois Division of Substance Use Prevention and Recovery (SUPR) licensed and offers treatment for addiction to alcohol, opiates, heroin, cocaine and other stimulants and prescription drugs. Programming occurs in separate lodges that are specifically SUPR licensed.

Women receiving treatment in the program struggle from substance abuse, but can also have a co-occurring disorder such as an eating or mood disorder, as well as trauma.

The addiction program at Timberline Knolls offers the following specific programming:

  • Recovery education for addiction group
  • Substance process group
  • Big Book Literature from the 12 Steps
  • Art and addiction therapy group – curriculum centered on addiction
  • Primary and family therapists dedicated to each resident
  • Group therapists

Residents also participate in Timberline Knolls core programming that includes: Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), spirituality, dance/movement and art therapy. 

About Timberline Knolls:

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls, ages 12 and older, with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago, residents receive excellent clinical care from a highly trained professional staff on a picturesque 43-acre wooded campus. An adult partial hospitalization program (PHP), with housing, is also available in nearby Orland Park, Ill., for step down or direct admit. For more information visit www.timberlineknolls.com or call 877.257.9611. We are also on Facebook – Timberline Knolls, LinkedIn – Timberline Knolls and Twitter – @TimberlineToday.

Attachment 


MaryAnne Morrow
Timberline Knolls 
602-359-6989
maryanne.morrow@timberlineknolls.com

You just read:

Timberline Knolls Offers Addiction Treatment Program for Women and Adolescent Girls

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.