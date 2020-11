Rhotex Inc.'s Algorithm Solutions Integrate World-Class Hardware and Software Technologies

Rhotex Inc. combines its world-class hardware and software technologies to create crypto currency miners perfect for edge and cloud-to-edge enterprise solutions

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rhotex Inc., a leading provider of cryptocurrency mining solutions, announces its latest product line, developed through the integration of its world-class hardware and software technologies. Rhotex offers the first factory design cooling case that keeps mining operations working perfectly, while consuming less power versus output performance.The design of Rhotex Inc. miners allows for cooling systems to be built within the case. Keeping temperatures down ensures that the machine runs smoothly, consistently, and at peak efficiency.The Rhotex Inc. product line includes:RHO Lite - $3,150SHA256/BTC/BCHETASH/ETHHash rate: 1000 TH/s - BitcoinHash rate: 5GH/s - EthereumRHO Pro - $5,800SHA256/BTC/BCHETASH/ETHHash rate: 1800 TH/s - BitcoinHash rate: 10 GH/s - EthereumRHO Rack - $12,999SHA256/BTC/BCHETASH/ETHHash rate: 4100 TH/s - BitcoinHash rate: 20 GH/s - EthereumFor more information, visit www.rhotex.com About Rhotex Inc.Our inbuilt cooling system cases provide an environmentally responsible solution to today's challenges with the traditional miners. Rhotex inbuilt cooling systems are engineered to cool the machine as the chips generate heat. These systems are safe for computer chips and keep the chips cool as they run and generate heat. The cooling systems work automatically. This simply means you only need to turn on the cooling system, then the system automatically regulates the temperature within the case while the machine works efficiently.