Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative’s 2020 Contributions Surpass $250,000

Program Supports Efforts Protecting Access to Land for Outdoor Recreation Across U.S.

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces funding for the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) grant program’s third quarter, supplying essential resources to local and national outdoor recreation and land stewardship organizations working to create and protect access to public land for outdoor recreation.



“Enjoying the outdoors has become a primary source of entertainment and recreation for many this year, with some public lands seeing record traffic from enthusiasts,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports marketing manager. “The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative is the leading resource for land managers to help ensure trails and facilities are appropriately preserved and new opportunities are created to meet these rising demands.”

The third quarter 2020 Yamaha OAI grants, totaling more than $83,000, were awarded to the following organizations:

Joshua Tree National Park – Twentynine Palms, CA

Lawron Trail Riders – Bovey, MN

Sportsmen for Fish & Wildlife – Marriott-Slaterville, UT

Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation – Halifax, VA

“These dealer-approved projects will provide a range of support for Yamaha customers and riding enthusiasts from staging area shading and educational structures at Joshua Tree National Park, to snowmobile and OHV bridges on a trail system near Duluth, Minnesota,” Nessl said. “Some of these projects are part of larger improvement programs, and others are standalone efforts that wouldn’t happen without the support provided by the Yamaha OAI grant program. It’s important and necessary work, and we proudly align with our dealer network to make a real, positive impact on our customers’ outdoor experiences and opportunities.”

For more than 10 years now, Yamaha has been issuing quarterly grants to non-profit organizations supporting the program’s mission. Yamaha has funded more than $250,000 in grants this year, and over the life of the program, Yamaha has contributed more than $4.5 million in aid to more than 380 projects across the nation. Yamaha’s OAI-supported efforts work to improve access to public land for outdoor activities including riding, hiking, biking, camping, hunting, fishing, and motorized recreation.

The deadline for submission to the 4th quarter 2020 funding cycle for the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative is December 15, 2020 – applications must be postmarked by that date. Submission guidelines and applications forms are available at YamahaOAI.com . Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search any of the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #YamahaOAI #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

For more than a decade, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the Powersports industry in guaranteeing responsible access to our nation’s land for outdoor enthusiasts. Through this program, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state and local public land use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible and sustainable public use. A committee then reviews each application and awards grants to deserving projects. Examples of appropriate projects for grants include, but are not limited to:

Trail development, restoration and maintenance

Trail signage and map production

Staging area construction, renovation and maintenance

Land stewardship, safety and education

Updated guidelines, application form, information and news about the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com . For specific questions about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, call the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com , or write to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the Powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more.

YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in Cypress, California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Further U.S.-based subsidiaries include Skeeter Boats (Texas), G3 Boats (Missouri), Bennet Marine (Florida), Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana), and Kracor, Inc. (Wisconsin).

