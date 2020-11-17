Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The RealReal to Participate in Credit Suisse and UBS Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods—today announced that CEO, Julie Wainwright, and Chief Financial Officer, Matt Gustke, will participate in the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on Dec. 2, 2020. Matt Gustke will also participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference on Dec. 8, 2020

The presentations will be available via webcast within the Events section of The RealReal’s investor relations website at https://investor.therealreal.com/news-events/events. The webcast will also be available for replay for a limited time following the conclusion of the live presentation.

About The RealReal, Inc.
The RealReal is the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, consigned luxury goods. With a rigorous authentication process overseen by experts, The RealReal provides a safe and reliable platform for consumers to buy and sell their luxury items. We have 150+ in-house gemologists, horologists and brand authenticators who inspect thousands of items each day. As a sustainable company, we give new life to pieces by hundreds of brands, from Gucci to Cartier, supporting the circular economy. We make consigning effortless with free in-home pickup, drop-off service, virtual appointments and direct shipping for individual consignors and estates. At our stores in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, customers can shop, consign, and meet with our experts. At our 10 Luxury Consignment Offices, five of which are in our retail stores, our expert staff provides free valuations.

Investor Relations Contact:
Paul Bieber
Head of Investor Relations
paul.bieber@therealreal.com 


