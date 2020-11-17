**PHOTO RELEASE** CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on the Certification of 2020 Florida Election Results

– Today, during a meeting of the Florida Elections Canvassing Commission, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released a statement following certification of voting returns in the 2020 General Election.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As a member of the Elections Canvassing Commission, I was honored today to join Governor Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody to certify the official Florida voting returns for the 2020 General Election including Donald Trump’s Florida victory. Now more than ever, it is vital that our state elections are operated with the utmost transparency and competence. While other states around the country were hampered with seemingly endless delays and confusion on election night, Florida got it right. Congratulations to Department of State Secretary Laurel Lee, our dedicated local Supervisors of Elections, and our volunteers and election workers for a smooth and successful election process, especially given the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Your efforts allowed the voices of all Florida voters to be heard and you set the standard for elections throughout the country.”