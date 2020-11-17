New Highly Anticipated Book Promises to Help People Learn to Live a More Meaningful and Purposeful Life
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced the release of The Road to Purpose: The Roadmap for Overcoming Life’s Major Transitions, by performance coaching expert and mentor Greg A. Pestinger.
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2JZLtoF
The Road to Purpose presents 5 major life-altering growth areas and guides you through the signposts of transition along this road called life.
“I hope that by sharing my own troubled journey, I can change all that for the reader,” says Greg. “That I can help you see that the beauty that lies on the other side of uncertainty is worth the wait, that what seems like random circumstances can become ‘intention’ for you to work your way through the pain and in turn realize the growth it produces.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Greg Pestinger is a performance coach, trainer, mentor, author, and speaker who works with high-performing individuals and business leaders to identify their authentic selves, build their unique brands, identify their passions, and lead lives of meaning and purpose. In short, he utilizes simple tools and strategies to help them realize their full potential quicker than they could on their own. He believes that at the heart of success is the ability to capitalize on our authentic self in service to others.
For the past 30 years, Greg has achieved unprecedented revenue, profit, and market share growth in senior executive roles for some of America’s largest and most respected brand companies, including Pepsi, General Electric, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Brown Forman. He holds numerous certifications and has been recognized for brand-changing advertising as a global brand strategist. He has taught teams to dream big, believe in themselves, and never give up. These teams have realized their full potential and, in turn, lived more productive and more fulfilling lives. Today, Greg is a certified business performance coach, trainer, author, and speaker. He is an authority on Human Potential and Courageous Leadership and the recipient of the prestigious Campbell Fraser Award for Coaching Excellence.
Greg holds a BS in Marketing, an MA degree in Human Resource Development, and an MBA in Organizational Leadership. He volunteers his time helping young people identify their purpose with mentoring organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Sigma Phi Epsilon Education Foundation, and the University of Louisville. Greg and his wife Donna live in Louisville, Kentucky, where they own and operate Pestinger Peak Performance Inc., Thomas Alan Properties, and FocalPoint Coaching and Training Excellence of Kentucky.
Greg believes that life has meaning and purpose. He believes that each of us has an unlimited capacity to achieve our greatest dreams and realize our full potential. He has committed his life to helping people by applying proven strategies and tools to help them realize their full potential so that they can positively impact the world.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2JZLtoF to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, visit http://www.p3peakperformance.com.
Contact Info:
Greg Pestinger
gpestinger@P3PeakPerformance.com
http://www.p3peakperformance.com
Malia Sexton
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2JZLtoF
The Road to Purpose presents 5 major life-altering growth areas and guides you through the signposts of transition along this road called life.
“I hope that by sharing my own troubled journey, I can change all that for the reader,” says Greg. “That I can help you see that the beauty that lies on the other side of uncertainty is worth the wait, that what seems like random circumstances can become ‘intention’ for you to work your way through the pain and in turn realize the growth it produces.”
To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.
Greg Pestinger is a performance coach, trainer, mentor, author, and speaker who works with high-performing individuals and business leaders to identify their authentic selves, build their unique brands, identify their passions, and lead lives of meaning and purpose. In short, he utilizes simple tools and strategies to help them realize their full potential quicker than they could on their own. He believes that at the heart of success is the ability to capitalize on our authentic self in service to others.
For the past 30 years, Greg has achieved unprecedented revenue, profit, and market share growth in senior executive roles for some of America’s largest and most respected brand companies, including Pepsi, General Electric, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and Brown Forman. He holds numerous certifications and has been recognized for brand-changing advertising as a global brand strategist. He has taught teams to dream big, believe in themselves, and never give up. These teams have realized their full potential and, in turn, lived more productive and more fulfilling lives. Today, Greg is a certified business performance coach, trainer, author, and speaker. He is an authority on Human Potential and Courageous Leadership and the recipient of the prestigious Campbell Fraser Award for Coaching Excellence.
Greg holds a BS in Marketing, an MA degree in Human Resource Development, and an MBA in Organizational Leadership. He volunteers his time helping young people identify their purpose with mentoring organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Sigma Phi Epsilon Education Foundation, and the University of Louisville. Greg and his wife Donna live in Louisville, Kentucky, where they own and operate Pestinger Peak Performance Inc., Thomas Alan Properties, and FocalPoint Coaching and Training Excellence of Kentucky.
Greg believes that life has meaning and purpose. He believes that each of us has an unlimited capacity to achieve our greatest dreams and realize our full potential. He has committed his life to helping people by applying proven strategies and tools to help them realize their full potential so that they can positively impact the world.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2JZLtoF to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, visit http://www.p3peakperformance.com.
Contact Info:
Greg Pestinger
gpestinger@P3PeakPerformance.com
http://www.p3peakperformance.com
Malia Sexton
Ignite Press
+1 559-477-4202
email us here