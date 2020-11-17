Rackspace Technology to Participate in the 2020 J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology™ (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Dustin Semach, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Mr. Jones and Mr. Semach will participate in a fireside chat at approximately 11:50am ET and be available for investor meetings.



Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

