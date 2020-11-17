Golden Network TV to produce and broadcast expanded trailers for Cynthia A. Morgan’s books, including the Mercy Series
Golden Network TV (GNTV) has reached an agreement with award-winning author Cynthia A. Morgan to produce several 10- to 20-minute expanded book trailers.
‘Golden Network.TV Library,’ which highlights outstanding books...is giving authors access to a broader audience who will then be able to learn about their books on a global streaming network...”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The works of author Cynthia A. Morgan will be featured prominently in an innovative new project from Golden Network TV (GNTV). GNTV is now beginning to produce expanded book trailers based on her books, the Dark Fey Trilogy and the Misericorde (French for “Mercy”) books (“Mercy Series”). Soon the users and subscribers of GNTV will have access to these exciting productions through GNTV’s streaming service.
— Temma Hammond, CEO of GNTV
So far, two books in the Mercy series have been published and are available on Amazon, Misericorde and Clandestine. The series is an adult dark dystopian fantasy that takes place in the year 2446. The first three Horsemen of Revelation’s apocalypse have already ridden. Pestilence, war, and famine have changed the world into a dictatorship ruled with an iron fist. Commoners have few rights, and liberty is a distant memory. Before the final Horseman is released, the Archangel of Mercy – Tzadkiel – makes a bold plea, asking for permission to find even one human who remembers the meaning of mercy and compassion. He is given 100 years, until Death will sweep across the land. Taking human form and coming to Earth, he finds a place ruled by greed, hatred, and fear. With time running out and Death growing impatient, can Tzadkiel find what he’s looking for...and how much will he need to sacrifice?
GNTV, based in Nevada, is a streaming service backed by Vimeo, and delivered through Roku via the internet. It recently launched its new subscription streaming service dedicated to meeting the needs and interests of seniors.
The CEO of GNTV, Temma Hammond, explained that “Cynthia Morgan has been invited by GoldenNetwork.TV to be part of a new program called, ‘Golden Network.TV Library,’ which highlights outstanding books. The show is giving authors access to a broader audience who will then be able to learn about their books on a global streaming network that is supported by Roku.”
GNTV’s plan is to bring in professional readers, actors, voice-over artists, and digital graphic designers for this project. Each of these mini movies will spotlight the highpoints of the story much like a movie trailer, but will contain no spoilers and will not reveal the endings to each book. These collections will be available to stream on Roku globally. With a goal of providing quality streamable programming for their network and showcasing up-and-coming as well as Pulitzer Prize winning authors, GNTV is thus offering an exciting new entertainment choice for viewers.
Morgan says she is honored “to be part of such an exciting new venture. The opportunity to share the strong positive themes my series offers to a much broader audience is tremendous. The tagline for my young adult fantasy trilogy Dark Fey is ‘The only way to achieve Peace is to become Peace.’ Similarly, the motif for my dystopian dark fantasy, ‘The Mercy Series’ tetralogy, is ‘May we show our thankfulness through kindness and appreciate our blessings through generosity.’ Both series invite readers to create change through positive action.”
As Morgan notes, the Mercy Series invites readers to create change through positive action. -- The books are available through Amazon.
About author Cynthia A. Morgan
Cynthia Morgan is an award-winning author, freelance columnist, blogger, and poet. Author of the dystopian fantasy Mercy Series and the young adult fantasy Dark Fey Trilogy, Morgan writes captivating tales that serve as a backdrop for powerful messages like “show thankfulness through kindness and appreciate blessings through generosity” and “the only way to achieve peace is by becoming peace.” Morgan is also the creator of the popular blog Booknvolume where over 18,000 followers regularly explore Morgan’s own brand of poetry, musings about life, photography, book reviews, and more. Morgan’s writing has been featured as a monthly column in Fresh Lifestyle Magazine. She is an active member with Artists 4 Peace and has been supporting the ASPCA since 2008.
You can find Cynthia Morgan through social media and in the following places:
Blog/website: www.booknvolume.com
Amazon Author Page: Author.to/CAMorganAuthor
Official Author Website: https://www.cynthiaamorganauthor.com/
Booknvolume: https://booknvolume.com & https://wordmongeryandmusings.com
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Cynthia-A-Morgan/e/B00JYJ0NEG
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Misericorde-Mercy-Book-Cynthia-Morgan-ebook/dp/B087LT98VZ/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=cynthia+morgan+misericorde&qid=1605539799&s=books&sr=1-1
Official Author Website: https://www.cynthiaamorganauthor.com/
Golden Network TV: https://www.goldennetwork.tv
https://www.independentauthornetwork.com/2020-botya-winners.html
https://www.amazon.com/Misericorde-Mercy-Book-Cynthia-Morgan-ebook/dp/B087LT98VZ/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=cynthia+morgan+misericorde&qid=1605539799&s=books&sr=1-1
Cynthia A. Morgan
Golden Network TV
+1 702-592-8822
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Golden Network TV sizzle reel 11 10 20