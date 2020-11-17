Reading Truck Group Announces Acquisition of Rayside Truck & Trailer

Reading Truck Group announced today the acquisition of Rayside Truck & Trailer based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

READING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reading Truck Group announced today the acquisition of Rayside Truck & Trailer (Rayside), based in West Palm Beach, Florida. Rayside is a well-established regional work truck body, equipment, accessory and trailer upfitter and dealership. With the addition of Rayside, the number of Reading’s sites increases to 16 facilities nationwide.

“We are excited to welcome the Rayside team to the Reading Truck Group family. This strategic acquisition further establishes Reading as a nationwide manufacturer and upfitter of quality commercial truck bodies, equipment and services,” said Alan Farash, president and COO of Reading Truck Group. “Coupled with our most recent acquisition of Action Fabrication, the addition of Rayside allows Reading to better serve its customers located in the South East United States,” said Farash.

Rayside president and founder, Charles Rayside stated, “The combination of Rayside and Reading is a great fit. Joining Reading Truck Group will be beneficial to our team and our customers. Reading shares our vision and is focused on providing its customers with the highest quality trucks and services in the nation.”

Established in 1979, Rayside Truck and Trailer has built its reputation on quality workmanship and customer service. “The Southeast Florida location is what first attracted us to Rayside but it quickly became apparent that Rayside has much more to offer. Their attention to detail and ‘customer first’ attitude is exactly what we look for in an acquisition and provides a solid base for Reading’s growth in South Florida,” stated Eric McNally, Reading Truck Group’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

ABOUT READING TRUCK GROUP

Reading Truck Group (“Reading”) is a wholly-owned business unit of J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. and a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer and marketer of service/utility truck bodies, as well as other vocational truck bodies and related truck equipment. The company’s headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Reading, PA but it also operates other company-owned installation facilities under the Reading Truck Equipment division. For additional information about Reading Truck Group, visit readingbody.com.

J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. is a privately-held, diversified manufacturing company, with operating subsidiaries engaged in the production of commercial truck and van bodies, step-vans, service/utility truck and van bodies, funeral coaches, limousines, pick-up truck caps and tonneau covers, precision machined components and expandable foam plastics. For additional information about J.B. Poindexter & Co., Inc. and its portfolio of companies, visit jbpoindexter.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Alexandra Rhodes

717-824-0903

arhodes@madewithmerit.com

For Business Inquiries:

Lisa MacGregor

Director - Marketing

O: 610-406-6147

M: 484-388-0757

LMacGregor@readingbody.com



