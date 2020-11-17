PSC Hearings on Peoples Gas System/Casa Devon Venture Set for Thursday, November 19

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a hearing on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. to consider the Joint Motion for Approval of Settlement by Peoples Gas System (PGS), the Office of Public Counsel, and Florida Industrial Power Users Group in the pending PGS rate and depreciation cases. Following the PGS hearing, the PSC will hold a hearing on Casa Devon Venture, LP (Casa Devon Venture) to consider Casa Devon Venture’s petition for emergency variance from or waiver of Rule 25-6.049(5)-(6), F.A.C. (Measuring Customer Service), by Casa Devon Venture. November 20, 2020, has also been reserved for continuation of the Casa Devon hearing, if needed. The starting time for the next day’s session will be announced at the conclusion of the prior day. The hearing may be adjourned early if all testimony is concluded. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the hearings; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person. The PGS and the Casa Devon Venture hearings will be live streamed on the Florida Channel (https://thefloridachannel.org/) and is available on the PSC’s website. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.