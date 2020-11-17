Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,030 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,682 in the last 365 days.

PSC Hearings on Peoples Gas System/Casa Devon Venture Set for Thursday, November 19

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a hearing on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. to consider the Joint Motion for Approval of Settlement by Peoples Gas System (PGS), the Office of Public Counsel, and Florida Industrial Power Users Group in the pending PGS rate and depreciation cases.

Following the PGS hearing, the PSC will hold a hearing on Casa Devon Venture, LP (Casa Devon Venture) to consider Casa Devon Venture’s petition for emergency variance from or waiver of Rule 25-6.049(5)-(6), F.A.C. (Measuring Customer Service), by Casa Devon Venture.

November 20, 2020, has also been reserved for continuation of the Casa Devon hearing, if needed. The starting time for the next day’s session will be announced at the conclusion of the prior day. The hearing may be adjourned early if all testimony is concluded.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the hearings; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person. The PGS and the Casa Devon Venture hearings will be live streamed on the Florida Channel (https://thefloridachannel.org/) and is available on the PSC’s website

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

You just read:

PSC Hearings on Peoples Gas System/Casa Devon Venture Set for Thursday, November 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.