Nutritional Products International’s Kenneth E. Collins Works Network of Retail Contacts for NPI Clients

NPI CEO Mitch Gould Hires Collins Who Previously Worked as Director of Sales for Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the World’s Largest Sports Nutrition Company in the World

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth E. Collins, Nutritional Products International’s new Executive Vice President, is at work reaching out to retail buyers throughout the United States.

When Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, recently hired Collins, he knew Collins had a powerhouse retail Rolodex.

“Ken has worked for more than two decades in the sports nutrition and consumer goods industries,” Gould said. “During that time, Ken has built a stellar reputation and a nationwide network of retail contacts.”

Collins comes to NPI after five years as director of sales for Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the largest sports nutrition company in the world, and, before that, 15 years at Muscle Foods USA in top sales, purchasing, and operations positions.

“NPI has a portfolio of innovative health and wellness clients who are bringing their products to the American market,” Collins said. “Because of my years in the industry, I can introduce our clients to buyers from major retail outlets. The products that our clients have developed, however, sell themselves. I am just a retail matchmaker.”

NPI is a one-stop global brand marketing company for health, wellness, and beauty companies. The Boca-Raton-based company works with domestic and international brands that want to expand their presence in the United States or enter the world’s major consumer market for the first time. NPI provides expertise regarding U.S. Custom and FDA regulations, logistics, sales professionals, and a marketing team for its clients.

The competitive advantage at NPI is Gould’s proprietary “Evolution of Distribution” system that brings together all the services companies need to succeed in the U.S.

Collins and Gould have a shared history.

“Ken and I worked together when NPI President Jeff Fernandez was a buyer for Amazon,” Gould said.

Back then, Fernandez was starting Amazon’s new health and wellness category when the online giant was only selling books and electronics.

“Ken and I had contacts with more than 200 sports nutrition brands,” Gould said. “Jeff was looking for quality brands, and we provided them to him.”

Gould said Collins now will use his experience to benefit NPI clients.

“We represent health and wellness brands from the four corners of the world,” Gould said. “Our clients have developed the most innovative products on the market today. With retail professionals like Ken and Jeff, our clients are in expert hands.”

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

