Center for Diagnostic Imaging Expands to Salt Lake City

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI), one of the nation’s leading outpatient based imaging providers, has announced the acquisition of two established advanced medical imaging groups in Salt Lake City, Utah – Open Imaging and U.S. MRI – creating a combined network of eight outpatient imaging centers serving the Utah market.



“We’ve been very active in the market looking for attractive, strategic growth opportunities, and we’re excited to be entering the fast-growing Salt Lake City market with the acquisition of two first-rate organizations,” said Rick Long, CDI’s president and chief executive officer. “Open Imaging and U.S. MRI have a long history in Utah, and both are a natural fit for CDI with their shared commitment to quality, value, access and service excellence. Expect to see more acquisitions and partnerships in this and other markets across the U.S. that fit with this strategy.”

Open Imaging, with three locations, has been serving Utah for thirty years – providing patients and families throughout the Intermountain West with state-of-the-art MRI, CT and X-ray services. Open Imaging was founded on the goal of improving accessibility and quality of patient care.

U.S. MRI, with five locations, has been a fixture in Utah for more than twenty years providing an independent alternative to hospitals for patients needing MRI, CT, X-ray and Ultrasound. U.S. MRI has built its reputation providing an outstanding patient experience through superb customer service. And, they are the official medical provider for U.S. Ski and Snowboard, U.S. Speedskating, U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton, as well as several area college athletic programs.

“CDI is focused on acquiring and partnering with high quality providers in attractive markets. These are two great organizations that understand great quality and great patient experience. Bringing them together creates tremendous potential in Salt Lake City and the surrounding market areas,” said Adam Nielsen, CDI’s chief commercial officer. “It positions us as the leader in high-quality advanced medical imaging services in a market that is poised for even more growth.”

As the nation’s leader in outpatient-based diagnostic imaging and related services, CDI now manages more than 130 centers in 22 states. CDI combines the strength and efficiency of a robust national network with the flexibility and expertise of local partnerships. Each year, more than one million patients and their referring clinicians turn to CDI for high-quality, patient-centered and highly accessible care through its community-based multi-modality diagnostic imaging centers.

About Center for Diagnostic Imaging (CDI): CDI is one of the nation's leading providers of high-quality diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology services through its network of imaging centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and mobile imaging solutions. The organization, with nearly 2,000 associates nationally, is committed to delivering clinical excellence in communities across the U.S. driven by its affiliated subspecialized radiologists network, compassionate, safe and cost-efficient care, and superior service to referring providers and patients. For more information, visit myCDI.com.

