GRANT CARDONE DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and/or Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Cardone Equity Fund V, LLC and/or Cardone Equity Fund VI, LLC pursuant to their public offerings. The lawsuit seeks to recover investor losses under the federal securities laws.



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=cardone-capital-llc&id=2431 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=cardone-capital-llc&id=2431

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the November 20, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and omissions of material fact regarding, among other things, investors’ expected rates of return on their investment. The lawsuit seeks, among other things, an award of rescission or rescissory damages and prejudgment interest under the federal securities laws.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756

