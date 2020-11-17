Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results For Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of 2020

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter E-commerce Revenue Increased 165% to a Third Quarter Record of $4.2 Million

Third Quarter Active E-commerce Customers Increased Over 150% Compared to the Prior Year Period

Enhanced Specialty Food E-Commerce Platform Is Well Positioned for 2020 Online-Centric Holiday Season

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), a direct-to-chef and a direct-to-consumer platform that provides high-quality, unique specialty foods through e-commerce offerings and multichannel partnerships, today reported its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020.

“The third quarter represents the culmination of two years of integrating, planning, and investing in our e-commerce platform. During the quarter, we launched our new igourmet.com website, modernized our corporate website, transitioned to a new warehouse, and re-aligned our e-commerce structure. We were able to achieve record third quarter e-commerce sales as a result of strong customer demand, while undertaking significant structural changes throughout our organization to support our compelling growth dynamics and optimize our platform driven cost structure,” stated Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings.

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to affect our specialty foodservice business, which has had a material impact on total sales and overall profitability throughout 2020. We are working hard to support our foodservice customers during this period, but we continue to see challenging market conditions within our foodservice business.”

“While trends within our foodservice business remain difficult, we are focusing on driving top- and bottom-line growth through our e-commerce platform. This includes leveraging the marketing and customer acquisition experience of our team at Mouth, while also expanding new channel relationships and growing our e-commerce product lines. I am pleased with how our teams have responded and I am extremely excited by our enhanced position heading into the seasonally strong fourth quarter,” concluded Mr. Klepfish.

Record E-Commerce Activity

For the 2020 third quarter, e-commerce revenue increased over 165%, compared to the same period last year, to a third quarter record of $4.2 million. Year-to-date, e-commerce revenue has increased approximately 166% from $5.5 million to $14.5 million. IVFH had over 20,000 active e-commerce customers in the third quarter, which is an increase of over 150% from the same period last year. Mouth.com continued to experience particularly strong demand as third quarter sales at Mouth.com increased over 500%, driven in part by investments in digital marketing.



E-commerce Realignment

As part of IVFH’s ongoing e-commerce transformation, the experienced digital marketing team at Mouth.com is now managing the entire e-commerce front end of IVFH’s platform including igourmet.com, and the Company’s brand strategy and branding, marketing strategy and execution, content, and photography. igourmet’s best-in-class operating team and platform will now support the Company’s procurement, inventory management and tracking, warehousing and warehouse management, fulfillment, logistics and customer service capabilities. The team at Mouth is now focused on developing successful digital marketing strategies at igourmet.com for the 2020 holiday season, and both Mouth and igourmet.com are well positioned for strong consumer and corporate demand.

New i gourmet.com Website Successfully Launched

The new igourmet.com website was launched in September 2020 and provides epicurean customers with direct access to over 5,000 specialty food and specialty grocery products. Igourmet.com was built from the ground up on Shopify’s e-commerce platform, which supports leading digital, data, and marketing capabilities, and provides users with an intuitive, user friendly, and visually pleasing online gastronomic experience. This is the first major relaunch and re-platform of igourmet.com since it was founded in 1997.

Transition to New Mountain Top, Pennsylvania Warehouse Complete

During the 2020 third quarter, IVFH opened its new warehouse in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania. The warehouse is located on approximately 15 acres and includes over 200,000 square feet of useable warehouse space, providing capacity for significant volume expansion at a minimal cost. The new facility features a modern and efficient layout and includes freezer and refrigeration space to support the Company’s entire product line. As part of our operational improvement and e-commerce initiatives, we have enhanced our warehouse management system, added new logistics technologies, and created new processes. We believe these efforts will increase operating efficiencies and enhance overall profitability in the coming quarters.

Financial Results

IVFH’s revenue were $11.2 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $13.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. E-commerce revenue increased over 165%, driven by the Company’s ability to increase customers, conversion and sales at its e-commerce properties and partially offset a 42% decline in specialty foodservice revenues. The decline in foodservice revenue was driven by the continued impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Company’s foodservice customers. For the 2020 nine months ended September 30, 2020, total revenue was $36.5 million, compared to $40.3 million last year.

The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019 (unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

% of Net

Sales September 30,

2019 % of Net

Sales

%

Change

Specialty Foodservice $ 6,733,000 60 % $ 11,575,000 86 % -42 % E-commerce 4,158,000 37 % 1,572,000 12 % 165 % National Brand Management 254,000 2 % 319,000 2 % -21 % Logistics 90,000 1 % - - - Total IVFH $ 11,235,000 100 % $ 13,466,000 100 % -17 %





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

% of Net

Sales

September 30,

2019

% of Net

Sales

%

Change

Specialty Foodservice $ 20,751,000 57 % $ 33,542,000 83 % -38 % E-commerce 14,490,000 40 % 5,452,000 14 % 166 % National Brand Management 787,000 2 % 1,256,000 3 % -37 % Logistics 510,000 1 % - - - Total IVFH $ 36,538,000 100 % $ 40,250,000 100 % -9 %

For the 2020 third quarter, selling and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $4.5 million, compared to $3.8 million for the same period last year, and $4.8 million for the 2020 second quarter. The year-over-year increase, which included costs associated with COVID-19, was primarily due to an increase in payroll related costs, higher advertising costs, and increased IT and computers expenses, credit card fees, and other operating expenses. For the 2020 nine months, SG&A expenses were $14.0 million, compared to $11.6 million in the prior year period.

The Company reported a net loss for the 2020 third quarter of $(1.6 million), or $(0.05) per share, compared to a net loss of $(158,000), or $(0.00) per share, in the prior year’s third quarter. For the first nine months of 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $(6.6 million), or $(0.19) per share, compared to net income of $28,000, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the first nine months of 2019. The net loss of the 2020 nine-month period included a non-cash $1.7 million impairment charge recorded during the 2020 first quarter.

Net income adjusted for non-core items for the 2020 third quarter was a loss of $(1.5 million), or $(0.042) per share, compared to adjusted net income of $149,000, or $0.004 per diluted share, for the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, adjusted net income was a loss of $(4.0 million), or $(0.116) per share, compared to adjusted net income of $1.0 million, or $0.030 per diluted share, for the same period last year

Cash EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric (see tables below), for the 2020 third quarter was a loss of $(1.3 million), compared to Cash EBITDA of $234,000 in the prior year third quarter. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Cash EBITDA was a loss of $(3.5 million), compared to Cash EBITDA of $1.3 million for the same period a year ago.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is a direct-to-chef and a direct-to-consumer platform providing over 7,000 of the highest quality, unique specialty food products directly to chefs and direct to consumers nationwide, through e-commerce offerings and multichannel partnerships. Our direct-to-consumer offerings includes www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com.

Additional information is available at www.ivfh.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” “targeting” or “expect.” Additional factors that could also cause actual results to differ materially relate to the global COVID-19 crisis. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.



Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,717,545 $ 3,966,050 Accounts receivable, net 1,792,109 3,309,830 Inventory 3,254,645 2,350,622 Other current assets 373,060 273,689 Total current assets 9,137,359 9,900,191 Property and equipment, net 8,355,674 6,645,389 Investments 480,900 435,225 Right to use assets, operating leases, net 270,951 193,733 Right to use assets, finance leases, net 287,741 174,631 Other amortizable intangible assets, net 98,000 1,342,741 Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets 1,532,822 2,183,065 Total assets $ 20,163,447 $ 20,874,975 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,049,953 $ 4,009,956 Accrued interest 24,621 16,973 Deferred revenue 339,785 499,776 Line of Credit 2,000,000 - Notes payable - current portion, net of discount 1,473,403 727,766 Lease liability - operating leases, current 89,844 133,296 Lease liability - finance leases, current 53,036 29,832 Contingent liability - current portion 187,000 187,000 Total current liabilities 8,217,642 5,604,599 Lease liability - operating leases, non-current 181,107 60,437 Lease liability - finance leases, non-current 251,462 154,905 Contingent liability - long-term 124,600 156,600 Note payable - long term portion, net 6,545,319 3,881,037 Total liabilities 15,320,130 9,857,578 Commitments & Contingencies (see note 16) - - Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 37,891,225 and 37,210,859 shares issued, and 35,053,645 and 34,373,279 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 3,785 3,718 Additional paid-in capital 37,267,757 36,889,818 Treasury stock: 2,623,171 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (1,141,370 ) (1,141,370 ) Accumulated deficit (31,286,855 ) (24,734,769 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,843,317 11,017,397 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,163,447 $ 20,874,975

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

For the Three

Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine

Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 11,234,626 $ 13,465,764 $ 36,538,195 $ 40,250,430 Cost of goods sold 8,367,565 9,864,484 27,237,525 28,608,233 Gross margin 2,867,061 3,601,280 9,300,670 11,642,197 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,466,631 3,754,012 13,974,822 11,560,838 Impairment of intangible assets - - 1,698,952 - Total operating expenses 4,466,631 3,754,012 15,673,774 11,560,838 Operating (loss) income (1,599,570 ) (152,732 ) (6,373,104 ) 81,359 Other (income) expense: Other leasing income 10,977 - 32,833 - Gain on sale of fixed assets - 12,495 - 12,495 Interest expense, net (54,749 ) (17,377 ) (211,815 ) (66,004 ) Total other (income) expense (43,772 ) (4,882 ) (178,982 ) (53,509 ) Net (loss) income before taxes (1,643,342 ) (157,614 ) (6,552,086 ) 27,850 Income tax expense - - - - Net (loss) income $ (1,643,342 ) $ (157,614 ) $ (6,552,086 ) $ 27,850 Net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.19 ) $ 0.00 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.19 ) $ 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 35,260,060 34,060,498 34,739,378 34,021,245 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 35,260,060 34,060,498 34,739,378 34,021,245

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

For the Nine

Months Ended

September 30,

2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (6,552,086 ) $ 27,850 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Impairment of intangible assets 1,698,952 - Depreciation and amortization 567,803 921,096 Amortization of right-of-use asset 137,712 140,303 Amortization of prepaid loan fees 9,403 - Stock based compensation 378,006 297,503 Gain on sale of fixed assets - (12,495 ) Provision (recovery) for doubtful accounts 226,254 (1,633 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 1,291,467 (183,787 ) Inventory and other current assets, net (1,049,069 ) (444,183 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 47,645 (1,090,986 ) Deferred revenue (159,991 ) (361,741 ) Contingent liabilities (32,000 ) - Operating lease liability (137,712 ) (140,303 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,573,616 ) (848,376 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for website development (14,000 ) - Cash received from the sale of fixed assets - 12,495 Acquisition of property and equipment (128,618 ) (131,095 ) Purchase of intangible assets - (47,000 ) Investment in food related company - (35,200 ) Net cash used in investing activities (142,618 ) (200,800 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Sales of common stock - 250,000 Cash paid in settlement of contingent liabilities in connection with acquisitions - (296,719 ) Proceeds from note payable - - Proceeds from line of credit 2,000,000 - Proceeds from Payroll Protection Plan Loan 1,650,221 - Principal payments on debt (149,705 ) (818,819 ) Principal payments financing leases (32,787 ) (19,108 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3,467,729 (884,646 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (248,505 ) (1,933,822 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,966,050 4,759,817 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,717,545 $ 2,825,995 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 196,392 $ 68,812 Taxes $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of 131,136 shares of common stock previously accrued $ - $ 93,666 Right to use assets and liabilities - operating, upon adoption of ASU 2016-02 $ - $ 338,581 Equipment financed under note payable $ 1,900,000 $ - Return of equipment and reduction in amount due under equipment financing loan $ - $ 33,075 Fair value of 9,524 shares of common stock issued for services $ - $ 5,143 Increase in right of use assets & liabilities $ 214,930 $ 98,301 Investment in food related company $ 45,675 $ 45,500 Capital lease for purchase of fixed assets $ 152,548 $ -





Three Months Ended

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

(unaudited) September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Adjusted Net Income and EPS (1) Revenue $ 11,234,626 $ 13,465,764 $ 36,538,195 $ 40,250,430 Net Income (1,643,342 ) (157,614 ) (6,552,086 ) 27,850 Amortization of intangible assets (2) - 210,028 210,032 689,726 One-time charges - - 1,917,891 - Stock related expenses (3) 156,897 96,108 378,006 292,360 Adjusted Net Income

$ (1,486,445 ) $ 148,522 $ (4,046,157 ) $ 1,009,936 Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (4)

35,260,060 34,060,498 34,739,378 34,021,245 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $ (0.042 ) $ 0.004 $ (0.116 ) $ 0.030 Three Months Ended

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended

(unaudited) September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Cash EBITDA (1) Net Income $ (1,643,342 ) $ (157,614 ) $ (6,552,086 ) $ 27,850 Interest expense, taxes & other income 43,772 4,882 178,982 53,509 Depreciation & amortization 125,338 290,430 567,804 921,097 One-time charges - - 1,917,891 - Stock related expenses (3) 156,897 96,108 378,006 292,360 Cash EBITDA $ (1,317,335 ) $ 233,806 $ (3,509,403 ) $ 1,294,816

(1) Adjusted Net Income and Cash EBITDA are each a non-GAAP metric. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results.

(2) Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired

(3) Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses

(4) Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count