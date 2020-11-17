Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter and Nine-Month Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Revenue Increases 48%, Gross profit increased 210% to $2.39 million and

Earnings Rise over Same 2019 Period

Generics and Nutraceuticals Lead Expansion in Europe

Robotic Automations Enhance Margins and Reduce Costs

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Holdings, Inc. (“the company") (OTCQΒ: COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established EU distribution network, announced today record Third Quarter and Nine-Month results for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Operating revenue rose 48 percent to $14.35 million from $9.68 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019; for the nine months, revenue increased 40 percent to $39.10 million from $27.88 million for the prior-year period.



Gross profit increased 210 percent to $2.39 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020; gross profit increased 213 percent to $5.93 million for the nine months ended September 30,2020, compared to $1.89 million gross profit for the prior-year period. The increase in gross profit is due to market growth of “Sky Premium Life” nutraceutical products.



The company had net income of $757 thousand, or $0.06 cents fully diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, versus a loss of $1.65 million, or $0.12 cents per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income was $1.65 million, or $0.12 cents per share, compared to a loss of $3.39 million, or $0.26 cent a share for the same prior-year period.



The weighted average number of fully diluted shares was 13,263,944 for the three months ended September 30, 2020 versus 13,225,387 in 2019. The number of fully diluted shares was 13,260,518 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 versus 13,289,843 for the same nine-month period in 2019.

“These excellent results were planned by our management team with a focus on driving organic growth at attractive margins in our business,” said Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Holdings, Inc. “All of our businesses are contributing to our rapid growth and expansion. We have created, developed and marketed a proprietary line of nutraceuticals, and this line of products will increase to 71 total by year-end. We have also significantly increased our distribution and sale of generic pharmaceuticals throughout Europe, with an increase in the number of distribution rights we hold to 47.”

“With the world fighting Covid-19 we were able to obtain exclusive distribution rights for delivery of the Copper Mask Type IIR for destruction of bacteria and viruses,” Siokas concluded. “We are also increasing our R&D efforts to innovate and create new products for the ongoing battle against Covid-19. This has been a great year for us, and we expect to announce similar positive year-end results.”

Third Quarter/Nine-Month results for the period ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 14,352,098 $ 9,685,850 $ 39,105,318 $ 27,883,147 Cost of Goods Sold 11,954,788 8,886,084 33,166,706 25,988,226 Gross Profit 2,397,310 799,766 5,938,612 1,894,921 Income from Operations 1,080,003 (116,562) 2,291,880 (816,192) Net Income (loss) 757,866 (1,633,349) 1,651,867 (3,390,555) Basic Net Income (Loss) Per share $0.06 ($0.12) $0.12 ($0.26) Diluted Net Income

( loss) Per share $0.06

($0.12) $0.12 ($0.26)

Weighted average number of Shares outstanding



Basic 13,225,387 13,225,387 13,225,387 13,289,843 Diluted 13,263,944 13,225,387 13,260,518 13,289,843

Cosmos Holdings, Inc. is an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established EU distribution network. The company has direct access to Europe’s primary sales channels for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals and maintains relationships with 160+ pharmaceutical wholesale distributors in Europe’s largest markets. Cosmos Holdings, Inc. sells directly to 1,500 pharmacies, with access to more than 50,000 pharmacies throughout Europe. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com .

On November 2, 2020, Cosmos Holdings, Inc. announced seasoned entrepreneur David Lowenstein, 58, has agreed to join its board of directors, and that the company has also entered into an advisory agreement with Mr. Lowenstein’s consulting business, Hyper Enterprises, an Ontario corporation to advise and assist with mergers, acquisitions, capital markets and strategy.

On October 16, 2020, Cosmos Holdings, Inc. announced it had entered into an advisory agreement with PGS Ventures B.V. (PGS), to advise the company on mergers & acquisitions, financing and senior exchange listing strategies. Peter Goldstein, the Director and Principal of PGS, was appointed as Executive Director to the Cosmos Holdings, Inc. Board of Directors.

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and an extensive, established EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece and Harlow, UK.

