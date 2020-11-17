Ultimus Announces Addition of uETF Application to uSUITE Platform

uETF’s unique automation enhances Ultimus’ ETF servicing capability

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is pleased to announce the release of another innovation technology application, uETF, as part of the firm’s uSUITE framework which includes uPRICE, uTRANSACT and uNAV applications, among others. Designed to further streamline and add functionality to the firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) processing capability, the uETF app will increase efficiency, improve transparency, and reduce risk.



Servicing ETFs for close to a decade, Ultimus offers fund administration solutions for active and passive ETFs, both transparent and non-transparent through its series and standalone trust solutions. With the soaring popularity of ETFs among advisers and in the marketplace, the uETF enhancements add even more capability and bandwidth to Ultimus’ proven service infrastructure. Notably, uETF allows Ultimus to scale effortlessly as ETF offerings increase in number and complexity in the marketplace.

As part of a fully interconnected technology ecosystem comprising numerous uSUITE applications, uETF deploys cutting edge technology using machine learning, artificial intelligence and robotic process automation (RPA). In doing so, uETF streamlines the ETF workflow and dataflow processes with end-to-end, “straight-through” processing, providing layers of quality control, auditability and data integrity. uETF also pulls in critical security and pricing data automatically from external sources while delivering enhanced capabilities and reporting to clients.

Clients also benefit from additional features within uETF, as the automated system allows nightly portfolio composition files, which are essential to ETFs, to be sent in a shorter timeframe. In addition, since the app is internally developed, it is easily adaptable for future enhancements and additional reporting capabilities.

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman calls uETF “a considerable resource” in the firm’s ETF servicing capabilities. “We are exceptionally proud of the uSUITE technology ecosystem and the benefits of the uETF application,” he says. “With its unique, proprietary, end-to-end automation, uETF takes the speed, scalability and integrity of our ETF processes to an entirely new level.

“uETF—and uSUITE—reflect Ultimus’ continuing commitment to investing in technology and to ensuring that our clients have the benefit of excellent ETF servicing, which we believe is second to none in the industry. We then combine this technology investment with a team of ETF professionals, adept in the entire ecosystem, who can help asset managers make informed decisions as they consider product development options around ETFs. If you are thinking about launching an ETF you should speak with Ultimus to see how we can help.”



For investment advisers interested in opportunities with ETFs, Ultimus is presenting a 3-part webinar series on this product in conjunction with guest speakers from various industry platforms. The first webinar was August 25 covering the topic of ETFs in a virtual world. During that webinar, the guest speaker discussed: trends in listings, the shift in product promotion, and product structures as a result of the new ETF rule and semi-transparency. The second webinar, set for November 17, will cover active management solutions for ETFs. And during the third webinar in this 3-part series, scheduled for December 2, the Ultimus team will engage panelists regarding how to implement and market semi-transparent solutions. Please join the Ultimus team as it explores the multiple facets of ETFs.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

11468038 11/16/2020

CONTACT: Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com