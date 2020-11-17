Aquaculture Start-up Solar Oysters Aims to Clean the Chesapeake Bay by 2025
Oysters not only contribute to our food supply but also provide immense benefits to the Chesapeake Bay and other waterways through their ability to remove nitrogen and phosphorus in the water.”EASTON, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Oysters has built an automated “floatovoltaic” oyster production system that has the potential to produce up to 2.4 million oysters in 45 times less space than a traditional farm. As a supporter of the Chesapeake Clean Water Blueprint project, Solar Oysters technology could have reduced Maryland’s target nitrogen reduction shortfall (2009-2019), which the EPA has mandated that Maryland must advance by 2025 to remain on target.
The Solar Oysters Production System, developed through a joint venture formed by the Maritime Applied Physics Corporation and the EcoLogix Group, Inc., has been advanced by a Maryland Industrial Partnership grant with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. The system can generate valuable protein and nutrient credits, using solar energy.
“Oysters not only contribute to our food supply but also provide immense benefits to the Chesapeake Bay and other waterways through their ability to remove nitrogen and phosphorus in the water. The oysters in our largest unit filter up to 43 billion gallons of water per year and could offset the nitrogen load from 2852 acres of land,” states Mark Rice, principal of Solar Oysters, LLC.
Solar Oysters has been expediting its commercialization through the F3 Tech Accelerator Program, which it was admitted to in September. The program has helped provide focus on Solar Oysters’ targeted customers and outreach, product enhancements, and refinement of its unique business model. The F3 Tech Accelerator Program offers access to experts in manufacturing, operations, marketing, fundraising, financial readiness, and strategy.
About F3 Tech Accelerator
The F3 Tech Accelerator Program provides funding and support for early-stage companies to prepare them for potential investment from the future F3 Tech Seed Fund, industry partners, and investors. F3 Tech aids portfolio teams to expedite commercialization; accelerate manufacturing, enhance customer acquisition and revenue development to match our industry partner commercial needs. The F3 Tech Accelerator is supported in part by the US Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration. For more information, please visit: https://f3tech.org/program/accelerator/.
About Solar Oysters, LLC.:
Solar Oysters, LLC is a partnership between the Maritime Applied Physics Corporation, a leading engineering design firm and EcoLogix Group, Inc., an environmental consultancy with experience in aquaculture. The company developed the Solar Oyster Production System to initially automate oyster aquaculture using naval technology and is now patent pending.
