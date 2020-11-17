Axiom Presenting “Simplifying the Complex Data and Operational Awareness Needs of Oncology Studies Using Unified eClinical Tech” at Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials USA 2020: A Virtual Experience

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services, is a presenting sponsor and exhibitor at Clinical Operations in Oncology Trials USA taking place November 17th, 2020.



The session ‘Simplifying the Complex Data and Operational Awareness Needs of Oncology Studies Using Unified eClinical Tech’ will be delivered on November 17th at 12:30 PM EST and will be available on-demand for the duration of the event. The session will feature Heather DiFruscia, Axiom’s Associate Director of IWRS (Interactive Web Response System) and RTSM (Randomization and Trial Supply Management) and Kaitlyn Townsley, Associate Director, Product Innovation. The pair will discuss operational needs and data challenges surrounding oncology studies and how key technology solutions can help, followed by a brief Q&A session.

Axiom Real-Time Metrics has a long-standing history of supporting oncology trials in therapeutic areas including Multiple Myeloma, Leukemia, Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Ovarian, Fallopian and Peritoneal, Breast, Pancreatic, and Colorectal over the past 20 years.

“Our integrated Fusion eClinical Suite allows for complete study management within one platform facilitating the logistical aspects of complex trials. Fusion’s patient profile allows for instant insight into key subject data and facilitates monitoring for safety trends,” shared Kaitlyn Townsley, Associate Director of Product Innovation.

To register for this event, please visit: https://ctousavirtual.online-event.co/registration/arena-cto-usa-3

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, On-Demand Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical Suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15+ modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, ePRO, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com/.

