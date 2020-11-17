Fastest Growing Interior Design Firm Partners With Fastest Growing River Cruise Line in the U.S.A.

Named Sole Interior Designer Of American Cruise Lines’ New Class Of Modern Riverboats, Studio DADO Enters A New Market Vertical & Continues To Push Design Boundaries

/EIN News/ -- Coral Gables, FL, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interior Design Magazine’s “Fastest Growing Firm” Studio DADO, is pleased to announce that American Cruise Lines has selected the hospitality design firm, as the sole interior architect for their newest modern riverboat, American Melody, set to debut on the Mississippi River in 2021. The design project awarded by American, the largest and fastest-growing domestic cruise line, is noteworthy for Studio DADO, as the firm’s first foray into the domestic river cruise industry.

“The magnitude of the American Melody build reaches beyond the normal anticipation we see with clients celebrating the expansion of their fleet,” remarked Studio DADO Founding Partner Jorge Mesa. “From our first insightful meeting through the entirety of the collaborative design process, our team was honored to step into the moment with American Cruise Lines and create a fresh, but still cultured atmosphere aboard its new ship. We leaned-in and considered every element from a fresh palette to the architectural structure to functional details- while still paying homage to the brand’s perfectly American origins.”

As sole interior designer, Studio DADO thoughtfully approached the design process through the lens of creating a transformative experience the moment American Melody’s guests step onboard. The ship features a notable four-story atrium and encircling main stairway which invites guests into intimate lounges on every level, each with its own unique atmosphere.



The new riverboat highlights an elegant, yet approachable color palette both inside and out, which encourages passengers to unwind and explore their new “home on the waters of the Mississippi.” The staterooms and suites average over 350 square feet, providing serene escapes in open comfortable settings. The main dining room and outdoor lounges highlight refined materials and employ elevated design elements that encourage comfort, relaxation, and the enjoyment of beautiful river views. Each interior space onboard features DADO’s refined selection of textiles, colors, and beautiful furniture which complement the ship’s overall elevated and refined aesthetic.

“Studio DADO has a remarkable ability to blend the sophisticated and the modern. Their design vision closely aligned with our mission to provide sophisticated experiences on modern ships” said Charles B. Robertson, President, and CEO of American Cruise Lines. “We have been proud to partner with them in creating the new class of modern riverboats. American Melody and its sister ships will be the biggest step forward in American Cruise Lines design history, but will still offer the same great experience that has defined us since our founding.”

This latest build marks the first time American Cruise Lines has utilized an outside interior design firm for its ships.

To enjoy a video tour of American Melody’s new interior design please visit: https://www.americancruiselines.com/usa-riverboat-cruise-ships/modern-riverboat-cruise-ship-tour

For more information on Studio DADO’s recent “Fastest Growing Firm” award, please visit: https://www.studiodado.com/blog/fastest-growing-firm/



About Studio DADO

Studio DADO is an award-winning, Miami-based boutique hospitality design studio with over 60 years of cumulative design experience; delivering striking, clever design solutions and thinking outside the box to remain at the forefront of industry innovation. By synthesizing functionality and elegance, DADO breathes vibrance and utility into every space its designers take on. Both passionate and purposeful, DADO designers have transformed some of the most impressive spaces onboard ships for Norwegian Cruise Line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Princess Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean. Since its inception in 2016, memorable aesthetics, appreciation of culture, and a firm understanding of both client and patron needs have established Studio DADO as a world-class hospitality design studio. To learn more about current projects, follow Studio DADO on Instagram @studiodado or visit their website at www.studiodado.com.

About American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines offers the finest river cruising and coastal cruising in the U.S.A. Year after year, American continues to launch the newest small ships and uniquely curated itineraries for exploring and Cruising Close to Home™. On all American’s cruises, guests discover the history, spirit, and culture of the United States aboard the most sophisticated fleet of modern riverboats and small cruise ships in the country. American operates 14 ships, all accommodating just 100-190 passengers, which cruise more than 35 itineraries in over 30 states, February through December each year. To learn more about American Cruise Lines visit www.AmericanCruiseLines.com





