The Future of Education is Now – Kaltura survey reveals only 5% of educators want to return to the pre-COVID-19 classroom, with 68% wanting to move forward with a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning activities.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kaltura, the video experience cloud, whose education video solutions are deployed at top schools globally, released its seventh annual survey The State of Video in Education 2020 . The survey found that as educators are embracing new models and approaches to education, only a fraction, 5%, desire to return to the status quo of pre-COVID-19 classrooms. Looking forward to the day after COVID-19, 68% of educators desire a blend of the traditional classroom and virtual tools, while 27% would like to rethink education entirely.

The survey was conducted by Kaltura in August and September 2020 and surveyed a representative sample of more than 500 global educators. The survey also highlighted that educators are increasingly experimenting with hybrid and hyflex models that allow for a flexible learning experience, and that video has been mission-critical for these approaches to succeed.

Most academic institutions are now providing some resources for easy-to-use video tools that help facilitate experimental approaches for educators. The Kaltura survey discovered that 71% of educators are offering a minimum of three different formats of teaching to their students, and 17% are experimenting with eight or more formats in an effort to find what works best for teachers and students, trying a mix of in-person and remote learning and synchronous and asynchronous video, among other formats.

Even as video has become mission-critical to delivering education in the new normal, nearly half of academic institutions are not offering the full support necessary to assist their staff with video creation, with nearly 50% missing full access to resources required for video creation. Yet, educators still find video immensely helpful in delivering education under the circumstances, as 84% believe that video is positively impacting student satisfaction. In addition, 76% of educators find that video is having a positive impact on their job satisfaction, even without receiving as much support as they would like. Technology has allowed education to adapt to the ongoing situation and has permitted educators to look forward to the future of education rather than simply reverting to traditional models.

Kaltura’s survey also revealed other key findings on video and education:

Less than 15% of schools are only using one approach towards teaching this semester

73% see video as bolstering student achievements

Only 45% of educators have received training and support for video tools

57% are offering virtual office hours to students and 53% are providing personal introductions with students, showing the importance of one-on-one meetings

Use of video for communications between staff or from the administration increased by 92%

The number of schools who require students to create their own videos in half or more of classes increased by 45%

“Video is now one of the most critical educational technologies, and without it, learning during COVID-19 would not have been possible,” said Dr. Michal Tsur, Co-founder and President at Kaltura. “Video has become the venue for social interaction and learning. COVID has allowed new education practices to evolve, which will last beyond the pandemic and enrich instructional pedagogy, achieve greater student engagement, results, and satisfaction.”



For additional findings, please see the complete data report here .

