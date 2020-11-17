Prison Fellowship’s Statement on Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Election Victory

Prison Fellowship’s Leadership Urges New Administration to Advance Policies Helping Men and Women Impacted by Crime and Incarceration Become Productive Returning Citizens

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship,® the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, issued the following statement after former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris were declared the winners of the 2020 Presidential election.

On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, former Vice President and Senator Joe Biden Jr. was elected President of the United States. President-elect Biden’s criminal justice proposals include several Prison Fellowship priorities, such as Pell Grant restoration for incarcerated students, addressing the penalty disparity for crack and powder cocaine, and further investments in effective correctional and reentry programming.

“We look forward to working with the new Biden administration and Congress to advance policies that honor the God-given dignity of every man and woman impacted by crime and incarceration,” said James Ackerman, President and CEO for Prison Fellowship. “In 2018, President Trump signed into law the First Step Act, featuring federal drug sentencing reforms and expanded in-prison programming. The historic reform would not have been possible without bipartisan sponsors and support, including Senator Kamala Harris’ vote. In this season of intense polarization, we can think of no better time to take up the next steps to advance criminal justice as a place of common ground and shared purpose.”

“Not only is criminal justice a bipartisan issue, it is a priority for the faith community,” said Heather Rice-Minus, Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Church Mobilization for Prison Fellowship. “We urge the new administration and Congress to pass policies that reflect a restorative approach to justice, including helping currently and formerly incarcerated Americans impacted by COVID, expanding higher education behind bars, strengthening oversight of the federal prison system, and building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

Background:

Prison Fellowship

Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

Jim Forbes Prison Fellowship 703-554-8540 jim_forbes@pfm.org